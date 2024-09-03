How Rodents Find Their Way Into Your Home in the Fall

Rodent pest Control Safe | Effective Pest Control Rodent Entry Point in Vent

Rodenst such as rats and mice enter homes in the fall and create nest. These rodents can spread disease and effect the air quality in your home.

When the fall season arrives and temps drop, rodents start to find entry points in and around homes. It's important that any entry points be sealed prior to night time temps dropping.” — George Pilkington

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodents on the Rise: Protect Your Home This Fall in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Newport NewsBrought to you by Universal Pest & TermiteAs the cooler months approach, residents in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Newport News need to be on high alert for an increase in rodent activity. With the change in weather, rodents like mice and rats seek warmth, food, and shelter, often finding their way into homes, causing significant damage and health risks.Why Rats and Mice Enter Homes in the FallThe fall season marks a time when temperatures begin to drop, pushing rodents indoors. These pests are resourceful and can find entry points as small as a dime. They typically enter homes through:• Cracks and Gaps: Rodents can squeeze through tiny cracks in foundations, walls, and around utility lines.• Openings Around Doors and Windows: Poorly sealed doors and windows are common entry points.• Ventilation Systems: Unscreened vents and chimneys provide easy access.• Climbing Vegetation: Rats and mice can climb shrubs, trees, and vines to reach attic spaces or higher levels of a home.The Dangers of Rodent InfestationsRodents are not just a nuisance; they pose serious threats to both property and health. Once inside, they can chew through wires, insulation, and even structural materials, leading to costly repairs. Additionally, rodents are known carriers of diseases such as Hantavirus, Salmonella, and Leptospirosis, which can be transmitted through their droppings, urine, and saliva.Protect Your Home This Fall from rodents.Universal Pest & Termite, a trusted local pest control company, urges homeowners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Newport News to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes from rodent invasions this fall. Here are some key prevention tips:• Seal Entry Points: Inspect your home for any cracks, gaps, or openings and seal them promptly.• Trim Vegetation: Keep shrubs, trees, and other vegetation well-trimmed and away from the exterior of your home.• Store Food Properly: Keep food, including pet food, in sealed containers to avoid attracting rodents.• Maintain Cleanliness: Regularly clean your home, particularly in areas where crumbs and food debris may accumulate.• Schedule a Professional Inspection: Consider having your home inspected by a pest control professional to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.Universal Pest & Termite: The Local Rodent Control ExpertsWith over 24 years of experience, Universal Pest & Termite is committed to helping homeowners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Newport News protect their properties from pests. Our team of experts uses state-of-the-art techniques and eco-friendly solutions to keep your home rodent-free year-round.Don't wait until it's too late—contact Universal Pest & Termite today to schedule an inspection and take the first step in safeguarding your home from fall rodent infestations.Contact Information:Universal Pest & TermitePhone:757-502-0200Email: info@universalpest.comWebsite: www.universalpest.com This press release is brought to you by Universal Pest & Termite, serving the Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Williamsburg, Suffolk, Hampton, and Newport News areas with top-notch pest control services.

