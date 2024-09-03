Givenly Unveils Milestone Automations Tool to Revolutionize Employee and Client Recognition

Givenly's new Milestone Automations Tool streamlines recognition for key events like birthdays and anniversaries, enhancing employee and client engagement.

The Milestone Automations Tool is the next step in our 4 Point Culture Plan, offering a powerful way to make recognition a natural and consistent part of company culture” — Mark Mancini

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Givenly, a leading provider of corporate gifting and employee engagement solutions , is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Milestone Automations Tool. This new feature empowers companies to automate recognition workflows for significant events such as birthdays, work anniversaries, customer renewal dates, or any other critical business milestones. By integrating the robustness of Givenly's existing platform with an extensive catalog of 20,000 gifts and reward items, including the no-inventory Brand on Demand solution, this tool is poised to be a game-changer for businesses focused on enhancing employee satisfaction and client retention.The Milestone Automations Tool is designed to help companies effortlessly manage and execute recognition programs that drive positive outcomes. With this tool, businesses can set up automated, personalized workflows that trigger recognition events on specific dates, ensuring that no important moment goes unnoticed. The integration of Givenly's vast gift catalog allows for seamless, thoughtful gifting that aligns with the values and preferences of both employees and clients.Why Recognition MattersRecognition plays a critical role in reducing employee turnover and building a strong organizational culture. Research indicates that companies with effective recognition programs have 31% lower voluntary turnover rates compared to those that don’t prioritize recognition​ (Deloitte). Moreover, In a survey conducted by SHRM, 68% of HR professionals agreed that employee recognition positively impacts retention, while 56% said such programs also help with recruitment. The Milestone Automations Tool directly addresses these needs by making recognition not only easy but also highly impactful.A Comprehensive Solution for Every BusinessGivenly's platform has already been celebrated for its versatility and ease of use, offering a range of solutions from employee gifting to corporate branding. The addition of the Milestone Automations Tool enhances this offering by providing companies with a streamlined method to acknowledge and celebrate their most valuable assets—people. Whether it's an employee celebrating a decade with the company or a client renewing their partnership for another year, the Milestone Automations Tool ensures these moments are recognized in a meaningful way.Givenly's CEO, Mark Mancini, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "Our mission has always been to help companies foster meaningful connections with their employees and clients. The Milestone Automations Tool is the next step in our 4 Point Culture Plan , offering a powerful way to make recognition a natural and consistent part of company culture."About GivenlyGivenly is a leader in corporate gifting and employee engagement solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that integrates a wide range of tools to enhance business relationships. From custom-branded merchandise to automated gifting programs, Givenly provides companies with the resources they need to create a lasting impact.For more information about the Milestone Automations Tool or to schedule a demo, please visit www.givenly.com

