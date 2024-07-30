Givenly Expands Brand On Demand Catalog with Comprehensive Safety Gear and PPE Options
Industry-leading Promo & Recognition platform now offers on-demand, customizable safety equipment including ANSI Class 2 & 3 compliant gear
This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand from our clients in construction, telecommunications, and other industries where worker safety is paramount”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givenly, the innovative all-in-one solution for corporate gifting, employee rewards, and company stores, today announced a significant expansion of its Brand On Demand catalog to include a wide range of Safety Gear and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This addition includes ANSI Class 2 and Class 3 compliant materials, further cementing Givenly's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its clients across various industries.
The new safety product line in the Brand On Demand catalog allows companies to order customized safety gear with the same convenience and flexibility that Givenly's platform is known for. Businesses can now access essential safety equipment without the need for inventory management or large minimum order quantities.
"We're thrilled to introduce this comprehensive range of safety gear to our Brand On Demand catalog," said Mark Mancini, CEO and Founder of Givenly. "This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand from our clients in construction, telecommunications, and other industries where worker safety is paramount. By offering ANSI-compliant gear through our platform, we're making it easier than ever for companies to ensure their employees are properly equipped and their brand is consistently represented, even in high-visibility workwear."
Key features of the new safety gear offerings include:
ANSI Class 2 and Class 3 compliant high-visibility apparel
Customizable hard hats, safety glasses, and hearing protection
Branded safety vests, jackets, and accessories
On-demand ordering with no minimum quantities
Fast turnaround times of 3-7 business days
Easy integration with existing company stores on the Givenly platform
This addition to the Brand On Demand catalog underscores Givenly's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that grow with their clients' needs. The new safety gear options are immediately available to all Givenly customers through their existing platform access.
For more information about Givenly's expanded Brand On Demand catalog or to schedule a demo, please visit www.givenly.com.
About Givenly
Givenly is the leading all-in-one solution for corporate gifting, employee rewards, and company stores. With its innovative Brand On Demand technology, Givenly offers a seamless, inventory-free way for companies to manage their branded merchandise needs. Founded in 2015, Givenly serves a wide range of clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies, providing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service to enhance corporate culture and brand representation.
Press Contact
Alexis Wahl
Operations Manager
alexis.wahl@givenly.com
Mark Mancini
Givenly.com
+1 312-714-4840
