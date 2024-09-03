Pumpkin Spice Scented Washes Return at Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash is excited to bring back its beloved pumpkin spice scented wash.

We are thrilled to bring back the pumpkin spice scented fragrance to the Quick Quack Car Wash experience this fall.” — Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Quack Car Wash is excited to announce that Pumpkin Spice Scented Car Washes have returned now through October 31.Quick Quack took the beloved pumpkin spice latte and turned it into a car wash treat for customers and members alike. This fall-favorite scent is a blend of pumpkin and cinnamon which is released during the wash so customers receive an immersive experience of lights, colors and fragrance. It’s sure to delight the senses and bring a little bit of fall fun into the wash.“We are thrilled to bring back the pumpkin spice scented fragrance to the Quick Quack Car Wash experience this fall,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer at Quick Quack Car Wash. “We love transforming the typical car wash into a warm and inviting retreat which we hope will create fond memories for our guests for years to come.”In addition to the limited-time scent, customers will also enjoy an animated show during the wash. This patented technology uses soap as the screen to project a short, animated movie across the vehicle as it goes through the wash, making it fun for the whole family.To celebrate their Pumpkin Spice Scented Washes , Quick Quack will give customers visiting the wash a one-time use discount on a single premium Ceramic Duck car wash. And people can also get an Unlimited Wash Membership to enjoy the scent all season long, at any Quick Quack location.###About Quick Quack Car WashFounded in 2004, Quick Quack Car Wash is a thriving network of local express car washes with locations in California, Texas, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!” ™

