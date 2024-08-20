Dog Days Celebration at Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash and Compana Pet Brands team up to celebrate Dog Days of Summer by offering a free Quackals dog tag and Fruitables treat to every dog visiting Quick Quack locations in Colorado and Utah from August 24-26.

Quick Quack Partners with Compana Pet Brands To Provide Free Dog Treats With Wash

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Quack Car Wash has partnered with Compana Pet Brands to bring a little extra joy to your dog’s life during their Dog Days of Summer Celebration. Starting August 24 through August 26, every dog who visits a Quick Quack Car Wash located in Colorado and Utah will receive a free Quackals dog tag and Fruitables dog treat courtesy of Compana Pet Brands.“Quick Quack Car Wash and our duck mascot, Quackals, have long embraced good, clean fun for all beloved animals with fur to feathers and everything in between,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We are thrilled to partner with Compana Pet Brands to give car owners and pet owners more reasons to smile.”It’s no secret that dogs love going through the wash in the car with their owners. And by partnering together to provide these special treats, Quick Quack and Compana hope to make the end of summer a little brighter for your furry friends.“We are delighted to partner with Quick Quack Car Wash to bring a touch of joy to every pup visiting their locations,” said Amanda Terbrock, Senior Director, Dog & Cat Marketing at Compana Pet Brands. “Our low-calorie biscuits, baked in the USA with nutrient-packed superfoods, are the perfect treat to accompany their car wash experience. This partnership allows us to share our commitment to pet wellness while enhancing the fun and excitement for dogs and their owners alike. We can’t wait for pups to enjoy these tasty treats during their Quick Quack visits!”Customers and members alike are encouraged to visit Quick Quack with their dog(s) to receive the exclusive dog tag and treats during the Dog Days of Summer Celebration. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.About Quick Quack Car WashFounded in 2004, Quick Quack Car Wash is a thriving network of local express car washes with locations in California, Texas, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™ Learn more about Quick Quack at https://www.dontdrivedirty.com/ About Fruitables by Compana Pet BrandsFruitables was founded with a focus on addressing pet obesity through scientifically backed nutrition. Created by John Bauer, DVM, and a leading PhD in pet nutrition, Fruitables began with a revolutionary idea of using pumpkin to enhance pet health. Proven to promote satiety, calorie control, and taste, this approach has driven our success. Acquired by Compana Pet Brands in 2018, Fruitables continues to lead in innovation and quality in the pet treat industry. Learn more about Fruitables at https://fruitablespet.com/

