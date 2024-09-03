Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup for September Hong Kong Live Auction at The Upper House

9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue, Larkspur, Near Colorado Springs, Colorado Salt Creek Ranch | 3758 Salt Creek Road, Eagle, Vail Area, Colorado 31 Forest Path Drive, Whitefish, Montana Dolphin Island, Bocas Del Toro, Panama 3800 Wailea Alanui Drive, Apt G201, Wailea, Hawaii

Over US$155 million in marquee real estate to be offered live at The Upper House

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class properties for auction, Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its Hong Kong Sale as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong. Featuring a hand-picked selection of over US$155 million in marquee real estate offerings, bidding will open online on the firm’s marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, beginning 11 September and close live on 27 September at The Upper House.

"Sellers continue to turn to us for our unparalleled global reach and the guarantee of a 60-day closing. This season, we're excited to showcase marquee offerings in Hong Kong, a city that embodies the pinnacle of luxury and serves as an impressive stage for highlighting exceptional real estate to an international audience, with live bidding culminating at esteemed venue, The Upper House,” stated Concierge Auctions President, Krystal Aeby.

Headlining the upcoming sale are two Colorado mountain ranch retreats in Eagle and Larkspur, both offering equestrian amenities and a well-established canvas for future potential; a 20-acre Montana getaway offering room for expansion and unmatched year-round recreation; a private island paradise, primed for a multigenerational heritage investment or an exclusive resort in one of Panama’s most sought-after destinations; and a turnkey condo in Maui’s Wailea Beach Villas community, featuring dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Spanning nearly 1,400 acres of rolling mountain grasslands, 9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue in Douglas County, Colorado sits on forested hills and mountain meadows beneath the backdrop of Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range. Located within a 25-minute drive to Colorado Springs and 45 minutes from Denver, the property features vast grasslands, Ponderosa Pine capped vistas, windmills, wells, and stock ponds. The estate also conveys with significant water rights within four different aquifers, providing a unique canvas for any vision with various commercial possibilities. Currently operating as “Flying Horse Ranch”, the property includes a 14,000 square foot Ranch House and Barn, each presently being used as wedding venue spaces, two additional 3,000-square foot residences, a 45,346-square-foot indoor riding arena, and a multitude of equestrian infrastructure. Be it an event venue, family compound, a cow-calf operation, or a ranch for supporting equestrian ventures such as sporting competitions, riding lessons, or boarding, the estate offers unparalleled possibilities for a plethora of uses.

While the property is currently equipped with first-rate equestrian facilities, its potential extends far beyond. The existing infrastructure includes a two-story horse barn, a 245x160-foot indoor riding arena, and additional barns and arenas, all of which could be repurposed to suit a variety of needs. The expansive indoor arena, completed in 2004, features a dirt/sand surface, elevated announcer's booth with sound system, natural gas heaters, and abundant windows for natural lighting. An extension area houses offices, restrooms, a kitchen, and an auction/sale ring.

Listed for US$20 million, 9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue is being offered in partnership with Wayne Pinegar, Gregory Balman, and Roger Hukle of Flying Horse Realty. Bidding is set to open 13 September and is estimated to start between US$4 million and US$6 million.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for those seeking a versatile property in the heart of the Front Range," said Hukle. "Its exceptional setting and abundant resources create numerous possibilities for use and recreational enjoyment alike."

Located at 3758 Salt Creek Road, ‘Salt Creek Ranch’ is an exceptional estate, featuring a custom-built lodge-style home, a matching guest cabin, and extensive equestrian facilities. Set on over 160 acres and bordered by national forest and Bureau of Land Management-owned land on three sides, the property is a wilderness reverie come to life. The estate features a 10,781-square-foot main lodge built from rugged 10,000-foot beetle-kill timbers, offering five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and lodge-style architecture that exudes rustic elegance. Meanwhile, a cozy two-bedroom guest cabin provides a space for guests to relax in cozy luxury.

Horse lovers can take advantage of a vast array of equestrian amenities, including an expansive 44,000-square-foot indoor arena complete with 26 horse stalls, a private regulation-size calf roping arena, and direct access to some of the most stunning trail rides through Big Park. Adjacent to the ranch is Section 44, home to one of the largest elk herds in North America, and with three-quarters of an acre of creek frontage and senior water rights on the main water source, the estate offers an array of outdoor amenities, perfect for seasoned equestrians and adventurous souls.

Listed for US$15 million, Salt Creek Ranch is being offered in partnership with Chad Brasington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. Bidding is set to open 13 September and is estimated to start between US$4.5 million and US$7 million.

“Salt Creek Ranch is the perfect blend of frontier living and modern comfort,” said Brasington. “Whether you’re a cowboy at heart, a nature aficionado, or just seeking a secluded haven, this property presents a rare chance to claim a slice of Colorado’s rugged beauty.”

Currently owned by NFL legend, Super Bowl winner, and former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, ‘On The Rocks Treehouse’, is a stunning 20-acre estate nestled within the gated and exclusive Homestead community in Whitefish, a resort town in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana. The property is surrounded by over 1,400 acres of pristine national forest and includes multiple building sites, allowing the new owner to build and create their own dream estate. These opportunities are in addition to the extraordinary move-in ready, 1,700-square-foot luxury ‘treehouse’ built as a guest house, designed and crafted in 2023 by the builders starring in Animal Planet’s hit series Treehouse Masters. Elevated high among the trees and overlooking a stunning valley vista, the treehouse combines childhood nostalgia with modern-day opulence. Fully furnished, it offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a vast view deck set 15 feet above the ground, offering plush outdoor seating and a grand propane fire pit with breathtaking mountain panoramas all around. A masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, the treehouse features a reclaimed redwood entry door, barn wood siding salvaged from Kentucky, and natural hemlock tongue and groove paneling throughout. The open beam ceilings and white-washed oak flooring on the main level create a warm, inviting atmosphere. The custom kitchen includes a full-sized fridge/freezer, electric oven, propane cooktop, and bar-top seating, making it ideal for both casual meals and entertaining. The dining room, with its live edge wood table, and the living room, with its oversized comfy couch, provide the perfect spaces for gathering with family and friends.

The estate includes multiple building sites, each with all needed utilities installed, including an oversized septic system, an 800-amp electrical distribution center, and a private well. The property is equipped with a propane backup generator and a 1,000-gallon underground propane tank, ensuring comfort and reliability even in the harshest conditions. The on-site infrastructure makes the property an exceptional opportunity for buyers interested in further development.

The Homestead is a premier residential enclave renowned for its exceptional outdoor amenities and unparalleled exclusivity. Residents have access to a meticulously designed lakeside clubhouse, premier equestrian facilities, and an extensive network of scenic hiking and biking trails. The community features private pickleball courts and a cutting-edge shooting and archery range. With exclusive access to both Little Bootjack Lake and Whitefish Lake, residents can enjoy a range of water activities, including fishing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. In the winter, the nearby Whitefish Mountain Resort, just 20 miles away, offers world-class skiing. The Homestead Sporting Club further elevates the living experience with its bespoke concierge services, ensuring a lifestyle of unmatched luxury and sophistication.

Listed for US$7.5 million, On the Rocks Ranch is being offered in partnership with Sean Averill of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate. Bidding is set to open 13 September and is estimated to start between US$2 million and US$4 million.

“This treehouse is a personal sanctuary where our family could escape to nature and enjoy the peace and freedom of the Montana wilderness while having access to all the amenities of the Homestead community at our fingertips when needed,” said Brees. “We worked meticulously on every detail with Pete Nelson and Treehouse Masters to create a truly one-of-a-kind treehouse experience. This fulfilled a childhood dream. It’s a special place. ”

Dolphin Island is a rare opportunity to own a private paradise in Panama’s Bocas del Toro archipelago off the coast of Isla Bastimento, where lush landscapes meet white sands and endless ocean vistas. Poised to become an unparalleled resort destination or a legacy to pass on to future generations, this island offers various possibilities for end-use in one of Panama’s most desirable locations. With a booming tourism industry and a scarcity of luxury accommodations, Dolphin Island is primed for a visionary to complete its transformation. Current plans include overwater bungalows, a serene spa, fine dining, a sparkling pool, and a marina for diving and snorkeling excursions. The island's natural cove, vibrant coral reefs, and rich biodiversity, including dolphins, sloths, and exotic marine life, make it the ideal setting for a sustainable eco-resort, luxury villa rentals, or a five-star hotel complex.

Listed for US$12 million, Dolphin Island is being offered in partnership with Andreas Meoli of Newmark Real Estate Panama. Bidding is set to open 11 September and is estimated to start between US$1 million and US$3 million.

Unit G201 within the Wailea Beach Villas is a stunning condo offering a rare opportunity to own a slice of paradise in a coveted Maui beachfront development. This turnkey villa is a true gem with dramatic views, seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces, and a large entertaining lanai. Located on the second floor, the private elevator leads into a stunning entry that flows into an open kitchen equipped with granite countertops, Studio Becker cabinetry and finishes, and African mahogany detailing. The spacious primary bedroom has a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, a spacious walk-in closet, and a private lanai. Two additional bedroom suites provide ample space for family and guests and a detached garage offers additional storage space. The gated complex offers privacy and security with access to luxurious amenities like two swimming pools, a fitness center, a business center, a game room, and event spaces. The property is Hotel zoned with potential for short-term rental, ideal for an income property.

Listed for US$9.695 million, 3800 Wailea Alanui Drive, Apt G201 is being offered in partnership with Meghan Clair and Mary Anne Fitch of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Bidding is set to open 13 September and is estimated to start between US$4 million and US$6 million.

Additional Properties:

18760 Fm 442 Road, Needville, Near Houston, Texas

Listed for US$2.189 million by Amber Mcdonald of Kenyson Roane Realty

Bidding opens 11 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$1.5 million

Custom luxury awaits on 15 tranquil acres with a home made of natural elements, like live oak and pecan trees and knotty pine ceilings, and serene outdoor spaces with water views.

11104 Winthrop Way, Lake Carroll, Tampa, Florida

Listed for US$3.885 million by Evan Pedone and Ashley Pedone of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Bidding opens 12 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$1.9 million

A private paradise featuring a luxurious open floor plan, chef's kitchen, spa-like primary suite, private pool, and stunning lake views in the only gated community on the lake.

Playa Hermosa, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Listed for US$2 million by María Jiménez Bákit of 2Costa Rica Real Estate

Bidding opens 12 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$500,000 and US$1 million

This low-density, lushly landscaped Penthouse offers modern luxury and privacy with expansive views, sleek finishes, and spacious two-floor layout in the exclusive Edificio Calle Escondida building.

Black 8 Penthouse, Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

Listed for US$3.2 million by Emil Ali Qajar of Lux Mundi Realty

Bidding opens 12 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$500,000 and US$1.1 million

This low-density, lushly landscaped Penthouse offers modern luxury and privacy with expansive views, sleek finishes, a rooftop terrace, and spacious two-floor layout in the exclusive Edificio Calle Escondida building.

1570 Fox Street, Wayzata, Minneapolis Area, Minnesota

Listed for US$4.75 million by Jessica Gillin of Coldwell Banker Realty

Bidding opens 12 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.5 million and US$2.5 million

A stately mansion offers over 7,000 square feet of luxurious living space, featuring historic charm, a turret-style entrance, and a stunning solarium, all set on manicured grounds.

Hanalei Hideaway, Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii

Listed for US$5.95 million by Neal Norman of Hawai’i Life

Bidding opens 13 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.5 million and US$2.5 million

Discover a secluded four-acre paradise in Waioli Valley, offering off-the-grid living near Hanalei's vibrant community and iconic bay.

2178 Century Woods Way, Unit #40, Los Angeles, California

Listed for US$1.78 million by Christine Hong of Hilton & Hyland and Colby Jo of Omni Realty & Investment Group

Bidding opens 13 September

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$1.2 million

Designed by Cliff May, this elegant condo offers three bedrooms, updated fixtures, and three patios within a prestigious gated community, featuring 24-hour security, two pools, a gym, and more.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

