Rock The Street Wall Street Launches New Collaboration with Manulife John Hancock’s Wealth and Asset Management Division

RTSWS Students and Industry Volunteers Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO Manulife John Hancock Investments and an RTSWS Executive Sponsor Ashley Leftwich CEO, Rock The Street, Wall Street

Providing More Young Women Access to Financial and Investment Fundamentals

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to young women, with a focus on financial and investment mathematics, has announced a new collaboration with Manulife | John Hancock’s global wealth and asset management division. Delivered primarily through in-classroom volunteers who are investment professionals, RTSWS provides extracurricular financial & investment fundamentals to female high school students. Once completing the in-school curriculum, participants are offered support and guidance as they navigate their university education, internships , and entry-level professional roles in the capital markets and financial workforce.Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO Manulife John Hancock Investments, and an RTSWS Executive Sponsor commented, "We understand the crucial role financial literacy plays in empowering individuals and leveling the playing field. Partnering with Rock The Street, Wall Street closely aligns with our commitment to foster inclusive growth and provide meaningful opportunities in the financial sector. I’m also proud on a personal level that our team can help support the next generation of women in finance, expanding access, inclusivity and involvement in the investment management space."As part of the broader Manulife Impact Agenda , the business is focused on driving inclusive economic opportunities to create a more even playing field for all and believes that advancing financial education and career mentorship through volunteerism and community investment will help to build more equitable communities. This collaboration with RTSWS represents a shared vision of promoting gender diversity in finance and opportunity for financial empowerment. Together, RTSWS and Manulife John Hancock will sponsor a classroom program in Toronto, Boston and London along with events offering strategic insights, thoughtful conversation, and networking to help equip young women with additional skills and knowledge to confidently pursue a role in financial services.Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS, said, "We are inspired by Manulife John Hancock’s commitment to greater inclusion across their teams, for the next generation of female leaders, and the financial industry overall. This sponsorship extends our reach and deepens the impact RTSWS has on young women, empowering these students to pursue rewarding careers and achieve financial independence through their professional journey.RTSWS has served more than 7,000 young women since its founding, with nearly 1,000 students soon-to-enter the workforce and more than 60 financial firms work with RTSWS to help deliver programming. RTSWS analysis shows that the young women who have completed RTSWS programming are pursuing finance and related degrees at five times the rate of the average female university student.RTSWS continues to innovate and evolve as the students age up. The Alumnae & Career Center provides ongoing support to RTSWS Alumnae as young women navigate university life, internships, job shadowing, mentoring and early career stages with more than 300 jobs and internships posted from across the industry. RTSWS is active in 25 cities across the US, UK and Canada and offers online and virtual options as well.About Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS):Rock The Street, Wall Street is an innovative nonprofit that brings the world of finance to young women, providing financial and investment literacy before college and career decisions are made, serving them through university and early entry-level roles. Founded by former Wall Street executive Maura Cunningham, RTSWS operates in over 50 high schools across more than 25 cities in the US, UK, and Canada. The program leverages female leaders in the financial industry as volunteer instructors and coaches, helping students envision themselves in key roles within the finance sector.RTSWS works together with its Sponsors and Supporters from world-class organizations, see more information here Media InquiriesElizabeth BartlettManulife | John HancockELIZABETH_BARTLETT@jhancock.com

