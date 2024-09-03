Kairos Mobility Ventures To Scale EV Fleet for Shared Mobility Platforms with Peer-to-Business Model

Kairos Mobility Ventures is a pioneering digital-first clean mobility company in the transportation and mobility sector.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the car share and ride share markets continue to grow, Kairos Mobility Ventures announced today the mobility company’s official launch, introducing a transformative approach to shared electric transportation. The groundbreaking peer-to-business model positions Kairos as a pivotal provider of large-scale, all-electric vehicle fleet to car share and ride share platforms across the U.S."Kairos is setting a new standard in the mobility sector, where the future of transportation is not only electric and sustainable, but also a shared asset," said Ganesh Rewanwar, Co-founder and CEO of Kairos Mobility Ventures. "Our unique peer-to-business model allows car share and ride share platforms with the large-scale clean mobility fleet they need to meet both current and future demands, all while meeting their goals for sustainability and economic viability. Our unique peer-to-business model provides car share and ride share platforms the ability to scale in clean mobility, ensuring they can meet their goals for sustainability and economic viability.”By leveraging a digital-first strategy and a lean operational model, Kairos addresses the growing demand for environmentally friendly and accessible mobility options and superior customer experience. The company's core mission is to make electric vehicles (EVs) both affordable and operationally viable for mobility platforms, thereby accelerating broader consumer acceptance and adoption while also significantly reducing transportation-related carbon emissions. Kairos differentiates itself with its peer-to-business approach, directly supplying EV fleets to established platforms such as Getaround and Turo, ensuring these platforms can efficiently scale their EV offerings and accommodate increasing consumer demand. The company’s use of advanced technology optimizes fleet management, maximizes uptime, and enhances the overall user experience, setting a high standard for operational excellence.The founding executive team consists of respected and recognized leaders in the mobility industry, including:- Ganesh Rewanwar, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, a veteran in the shared mobility industry with a track record for successfully building and scaling disruptive businesses- Don Schreffler, Founder and President, a seasoned dealmaker with a wealth of experience in private equity in dynamic markets- Alex Witherow, Co-Founder and Chief Mobility Officer, a respected thought leader in car share and fleet management and host of Car Rental University on YouTube, which serves as a leading source of industry intelligence- Valerie Lee, Co-Founder and Chief of Staff, an experienced strategist with background in the logistics industry with a keen sense for building operating excellence into scaled systemsThis strategic launch underscores Kairos’ commitment to redefining the transportation landscape and ensuring the viability of sustainable transportation within the world of car share and ride share. With a robust business model focused on peer-to-business inventory growth, Kairos Mobility Ventures is uniquely positioned to provide profitable, scalable, and sustainable solutions in the shared electric mobility space.About Kairos Mobility VenturesKairos Mobility Ventures is a forward-thinking leader in the shared clean mobility industry, dedicated to transforming the way people access and experience transportation. By providing large-scale, all-electric vehicle fleets to car share and ride share platforms, Kairos is driving the shift towards sustainable and accessible mobility solutions. With a digital-first approach, a commitment to operational excellence, and a focus on decarbonization, Kairos is not only helping to reduce carbon emissions but also creating valuable opportunities for investors. Our innovative business model, strong industry partnerships, and dedication to making clean mobility more affordable and widespread set us apart as we work to redefine the future of transportation. For more information, visit kairosmobility.com.

