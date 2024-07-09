Kairos Mobility Ventures Welcomes Vikrant Viniak to Advisory Board
Vik's strategic vision and commitment to sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation in mobility solutions.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos Mobility Ventures is delighted to announce the appointment of Vikrant (Vik) Viniak to its Advisory Board—following the company’s launch of pilot operations in Boston in April 2024. Viniak brings over two decades of strategic and operational expertise, with a distinguished career focused on delivering value and driving sustainability across various industries.
"Vik's strategic vision and commitment to sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation in mobility solutions," said Ganesh Rewanwar, CEO of Kairos Mobility Ventures. "His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to create a more sustainable and efficient future in transportation."
In his recent role, Viniak served as Accenture’s North America Sustainability Services Lead, where he was a key member of the North America Leadership Team. He played a pivotal role in integrating sustainability into all client work and overseeing the delivery of discrete sustainability services in Accenture's largest geographic market.
Viniak's extensive experience includes advising CEOs and C-suite executives, transforming industrial and high-tech companies, and identifying new markets and growth vectors such as digital revenue, data monetization, and energy efficiency. His deep understanding of supply chain, operating models, and shared services has been instrumental in accelerating transformations for numerous companies. He also serves on the board of Back on My Feet, the board of Quinlan School of Business, the steering committee for the Berkeley Corporate and Climate Summit, and as a founding board member of Midwest Sustainability Summit. In 2024, Viniak was selected as a Notable Leader in Sustainability by Crain’s Chicago Business.
"I am honored to join the Kairos team as part of the Advisory Board," said Viniak. "I look forward to working with the team to advance innovative and sustainable solutions that will shape the future of transportation."
About Kairos Mobility Ventures
Kairos Mobility Ventures is a pioneering digital-first clean mobility company in the transportation and mobility sector, dedicated to developing sustainable, efficient, and innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the Shared mobility market. With a goal to reduce 30k tons Carbon emissions in 2030, Kairos Mobility aims to transform the way people and goods move thereby accelerating the decarbonization of our world. For more information, kairosmobility.com.
