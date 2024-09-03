Enjoy fall at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this September. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. September events include but are not limited to:

Birding Sept. 18 from 8-10a.m.: Join MDC naturalists and area birders as we discover the avian life that call Runge Nature Center home. Enjoy short birding walks that are designed for birders of all experience levels. Binoculars and field guides will be provided for those who need them. This event is designed for those ages 8 and older, and registration is preferred. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ev .

Family Fishing Sept. 19 from 5:30-7:00p.m.: Participants of all ages are invited to fish at the MDC Commission Headquarters ponds at 2915 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. Participants 16 and older must have a valid fishing permit. Fishing equipment and bait will be provided. No registration required. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4aZ .

Caving Sept. 20 from 1-4 p.m.: Join MDC staff at Three Creeks Conservation Area in Boone County to discover the natural wonders inside Hunter’s Cave. This event is designed for participants ages 12 and older, and participants are asked to bring extra layers as the interior of the cave will be cool. Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ao .

Hiking Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.: Join Runge Nature Center staff at Three Creeks Conservation Area in Boone County for a 4-mile, moderate hike. Participants can either meet at Runge Nature Center or at the trailhead. This event is designed for adults over the age of 18. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4a3 .

For a complete list of events at Runge Conservation Nature Center this September, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48q. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.