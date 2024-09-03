Submit Release
MDC: Hunter Education Skills Class Set for Sept. 16 in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend a course offered from 5 – 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 at East Central Community College in Phelps County.

Courses are designed for participants that are 11 and older.

Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to complete the student manual chapter review questions must bring the booklet to the class for the instructor to review at no cost. Student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt, or at any MDC office.

East Central Community College – Rolla North Campus is located at 2303 North Bishop Avenue (Hwy 63), Rolla in Phelps County.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit  https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.

