OP360 Wins Bronze at The 21st Annual International Business Awards® for Customer Service

BARRANQUILLA,, COLOMBIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading provider of outsourcing solutions, OfficePartners360 (OP360) has won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year at The 21st Annual International Business Awards, demonstrating excellence in customer experience.

This achievement builds upon OP360’s win in the same category at the 2022 IBAs. This year, the company is recognized for the impressive performance of its Colombia team in a Fortune 500 client’s competitive pilot program. Results include:

Highest CSAT scores, response time, and volume handled per agent against other participating BPO companies

Lowest percentage use of loyalty point giveaways and appeasements

100% attendance during critical sale periods, handling over 300% of standard volume

Impressed by such results, the client expanded its partnership with OP360.

“From the front lines to the back office, our teams in Colombia and across the globe are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences every day, always going beyond what our clients need,” said Tim Boylan, Founder and CEO at OP360. “I couldn’t be prouder and more grateful to work with them in driving our mission forward.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received 3,600 entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

This recognition adds to OP360’s growing list of awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in outsourcing solutions, delivering real value to its clients.

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Today, OP360 is a leading provider of operational solutions, specializing in delivering tech-driven strategies and solutions that enhance business performance, which include customer support, back-office support, and content moderation. With a focus on innovation and excellence, OP360 empowers both its skilled agents and partner organizations, which range from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms, to achieve their operational goals and drive sustainable growth, creating a better way to outsource.

Legal Disclaimer:

