OP360 Wins Bronze at the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

OP360 has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for Achievement in Customer Training at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360), a leading provider of outsourcing solutions, has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for Achievement in Customer Training at the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

OP360’s bronze win highlights its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, as exemplified by its outstanding performance in a Fortune 500 client’s pilot program challenge. Despite fierce competition from established BPOs, OP360 ranked first in key metrics, including CSAT, Response Time, and Volume Handled Per Agent.

Additionally, OP360 has made strides in internal talent development through its Capability Advancement Program 360 (CAP360). As of March 2024, the company has published 15 courses, conducted 260 CAP360 classes, and achieved a 4.88 average learner feedback score.

“This award is a recognition of our consistent work in advocating for both employee growth and client success,” said Ben Roberts, President and COO at OP360. “Our personalized approach to training and development empowers our team members and directly contributes to the exceptional results we deliver for our clients.”

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. OP360 will join other award winners for a gala dinner on September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

For more information about OP360, visit us at www.OP360.com

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Today, OP360 is a leading provider of operational solutions, specializing in delivering tech-driven strategies and solutions that enhance business performance, which include customer support, back-office support, and content moderation. With a focus on innovation and excellence, OP360 empowers both its skilled agents and partner organizations, which range from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms, to achieve their operational goals and drive sustainable growth, creating a better way to outsource.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

