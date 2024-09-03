RailPros Opens Second Office in Monterrey, Mexico

RailPros' newest office is located at Ricardo Margain 575 Torre C, Parque Corp. Santa Engracia, San Pedro Garza Garcia

Newest location for RailPros de Mexico enables greater focus, support for clients in Mexican rail industry.

The new office and additional team members will allow us to expand services to our customers and create more opportunities for our team...” — Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros

DALLAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that RailPros de Mexico, a wholly owned subsidiary, has opened a new office in Monterrey, Mexico .“We appreciate the trust our customers have extended to us in Mexico,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “The new office and additional team members will allow us to expand services to our customers and create more opportunities for our team. The Monterrey office will enable our team to deliver more effective and efficient services to our clients in the Mexican and throughout the Latin American rail industry.”The Monterrey Office, located at Ricardo Margain 575 Torre C, Parque Corp. Santa Engracia, San Pedro Garza Garcia, opened this week. The team based there will offer RailPros’ full suite of services including CAD drafters, engineers, and project managers – as well as field services which include construction management, environmental compliance observation, and training.This is the second physical office in Mexico since RailPros de Mexico began operating in 2021. The launch of RailPros de Mexico enabled the company to provide services to clients in Mexico and capitalize on the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) free trade agreement.Initial projects included training services and construction management for CPKC subsidiary Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM). RailPros is also providing construction management and project controls for the Laredo International Rail Bridge project, currently underway, and training for several other Mexican rail clients.“The Mexican rail and transit industry is thriving, and we look forward to being a larger part of its success,” said Marco Loureiro, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for RailPros de Mexico.RailPros provides diversified safety services, engineering, training, and consulting services to North and South America’s rail and rail adjacent industries.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America and internationally. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers , construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.