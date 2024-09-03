Submit Release
Registration opens for Iowa Local Food Day

Iowa’s official kick-off to October’s National Farm to School Month starts early on Sept. 25, and schools, early childhood care and education sites, colleges and community partners can now register to join in the celebration.

Designated as Iowa Local Food Day, the fourth Wednesday of September each year serves as a day to celebrate healthy eating by incorporating locally sourced foods into menus and meal plans. Schools and other organizations participating in Iowa Local Food Day must commit to serving at least two local food items during breakfast, lunch, snack time or taste test activities.

“Iowa Local Food Day and National Farm to School Month help students and young learners make the connection between food and farming,” said Meg Collins, education consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “It can spark discussion, curiosity and the exploration of nutrition, agriculture and other science fields as well.”

In addition to using local meals in the cafeteria, participating schools may plan farm visits, garden harvest activities and new food taste tests during their celebrations.

Iowa Local Food Day was established in 2018 by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to celebrate Iowa-grown food and support schools, nutrition directors and farmers.

Registration is open to participate in Iowa Local Food Day. Schools can register separately or together as a district.

Additional information, including local food recipes, can be found on the Iowa Farm to School and Early Care Network website. Direct questions on Iowa Local Food Day can be directed to Meg Collins at meg.collins@iowa.gov.

