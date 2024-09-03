Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra - National Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide is a complex public health problem, that tragically impacts everyone - our friends, family, neighbors, and communities.

The latest data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) show more than 13 million adults seriously thought about suicide last year, nearly four million planned a suicide attempt, and nearly two million attempted suicide. The CDC reports that suicide was the second-leading cause of death among youth and young adults.

This is both gut-wrenching and unacceptable. No one should go through a crisis alone, and no one should ever feel as if they are out of options.

The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently prioritized the health and well-being of Americans. In April this year, we released the 2024 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention (National Strategy) and accompanying Federal Action Plan. This strategy, along with the unprecedented interagency coordination demonstrated in the Federal Action Plan, sends a clear message to the American people: we are here for you.

The National Strategy outlines concrete recommendations for addressing gaps and meeting the needs of at-risk populations. Importantly, for the first time, the strategy will include a strategic direction prioritizing equity - an essential requirement to meet the specific and urgent need to address populations disproportionately impacted by suicide. Accompanying the strategy is the first-ever Federal Action Plan, which identifies over 200 discrete actions to be initiated and evaluated over the next three years. The strategy and action plan combined reflect a coordinated and comprehensive approach to suicide prevention at the national, state, Tribal, local, and territorial levels and advances critical partnerships across the public and private sectors.

No program exemplifies our commitment to prevent suicide better than the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Biden-Harris Administration has invested close to $1.5 billion in 988, and in its first two years, the service has managed more than 10 million calls, texts, and chat messages from Americans seeking help. There are now options for non-English speakers, for Veterans, and members of the LGBTQI+ young people. Anyone who reaches out for help gets connected with a trained counselor who offers real support in times of crisis.

During National Suicide Prevention Month, we continue to look at ways to save lives and help people thrive. The fight against suicide is one we can wage together. It requires the dedication and cooperation of every sector of society. Because, again, no one should go through it alone. Confidential help is available, and together, we can help prevent suicide.