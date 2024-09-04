World Anemia Awareness to Launch Global Campaign at SABM Conference in Phoenix

New Global Campaign from World Anemia Awareness World Anemia Awareness Logo

World Anemia Awareness launches 'Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby' Campaign during SABM Conference to spotlight iron deficiency and improve maternal health globally.

Anemia remains a critical global health issue, especially during pregnancy. Our collaboration aims to reduce this burden worldwide.” — Carolyn Burns, MD, President of SABM

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Anemia Awareness will participate in the upcoming Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management ( SABM ) Conference in Phoenix starting on Thursday, September 12, 2024. They are launching a global campaign focused on the specific needs of iron in pregnancy called “Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby.”The SABM conference is a key annual event in the healthcare sector, bringing together professionals, policymakers, and advocates to discuss advancements in Patient Blood Management (PBM). World Anemia Awareness’s participation underscores the ongoing global challenge of anemia, and the need for targeted interventions.Carolyn Burns, MD and President of SABM, when commenting on this year’s event entitled PBM Rising, “Anemia remains a critical global health issue, particularly among pregnant women. The collaboration between SABM and World Anemia Awareness is essential in our efforts to educate and have community outreach so we can effectively reduce the burden of this condition and improve outcomes for mothers and babies worldwide.”According to the World Health Organization, nearly 40% of pregnant women globally are affected by anemia, predominantly due to iron deficiency. The condition contributes to serious health risks, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental delays in newborns. Anemia is also associated with over 500,000 maternal deaths annually, emphasizing the need for comprehensive strategies to combat this issue.According to landmark publication, Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide , distributed globally by Simon & Schuster Publishing in association with World Anemia Awareness, “Fear of the unknown is the most common cause of anxiety before surgery. Could understanding and preparing for potential problems help relieve some of that anxiety? Definitely.”Guilherme Rabello from Brazil will be speaking on data management in the talk “Where Patient Blood Management meets Artificial Intelligence” and Angel Augusto Perez-Calatayud, MD and contributor to Blood Works, will be sharing the benefits and follow up of Patient Blood Management in liver transplants.The global campaign focuses on awareness and education within community groups and collaborates with partner hospitals worldwide, with the aim of advocacy and the implementation of effective practices to reduce anemia’s prevalence.This initiative will be the first of many campaigns leading to the official World Anemia Awareness Day on February 13, 2025. The organization encourages participation from healthcare professionals, institutions, advocates, and the public who can request more information on collaboration.The World Anemia Awareness Team will be in Phoenix from Wednesday September 11 until Friday 13 and organizations wishing to make a meeting appointment can reach out to the media contact below.For more information and ways to get involved, you can follow World Anemia Awareness on social media or contact the organizers below.ABOUT SABMSABM is recognized as a key educational resource for Patient Blood Management. SABM is grounded in scientific validation, evidence-based practices and focused on promoting the patient's best interest through effective and optimal blood management.ABOUT WORLD ANEMIA AWARENESSWorld Anemia Awareness is a non-profit awareness group that highlights the silent pandemic of anemia, iron deficiency, and blood health that impacts more then 2.5 billion people globally. World Anemia Awareness Day is held annually on Febuary 13. Thirteen represents a healthy hemoglobin level.ABOUT SIMON AND SCHUSTER Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, is dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards.

How's Your Blood Health?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.