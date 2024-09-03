Phoenix 5 Wins 2024 Best of Florida Award in Live Music Performers Category

Phoenix 5 The Band

Central Florida’s Funk, Soul, and Reggae Sensation Celebrated for Electrifying Performances and Deep Community Connection

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix 5, the band that has become synonymous with the vibrant sounds of funk, soul, and reggae, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade as the 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award winner in the Live Music Performers category.This prestigious award, presented by GuidetoFlorida.com as part of their esteemed Best of Florida Awards, underscores the band’s remarkable journey and profound impact on the Central Florida music scene.Winning the Best of Florida Award is a testament to the community’s deep admiration for Phoenix 5. This band has consistently delivered high-energy performances and pushed the boundaries of musical creativity. What makes this achievement even more special is that the award is determined by the fans themselves, highlighting the strong bond Phoenix5 has cultivated with its audience over the years.Phoenix 5 is not just any band; it’s a collective of Central Florida’s finest musicians, each contributing their unique talents to create a sound that is both infectious and soulful. From the driving rhythms of funk to the smooth grooves of soul and the laid-back vibes of reggae, Phoenix5 has perfected the art of making music that resonates deeply with listeners. Their live performances are more than just concerts—they’re unforgettable experiences that linger long after the music stops.The band’s core lineup features a dynamic group of five musicians—vocals, guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards. However, the magic of Phoenix5 extends beyond the core group. For those looking to elevate their experience, the band offers additional add-ons, including congas, saxophone, horns, and trumpet, along with a comprehensive sound and lighting package, with an optional stage setup available.Phoenix 5 can be seen performing up and down the Gulf Coast of Florida at popular music venues and is available for private events. To catch one of their electrifying performances or to book the band for your next event, visit their website phoenix5live.com to access their calendar and available dates.Reflecting on this significant achievement, the band’s leader stated, “Phoenix5 has always been about bringing people together through music. We’re incredibly honored to receive this award and grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.