Phoenix 5 Set to Open for Grammy Award Winners Arrested Development at Tampa Riverfest in TAMPA, FL On May 4
Hot New Band Phoenix 5 joins the lineup at the Tampa Riverwalk free annual community festivalTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The spotlight shines on Central Florida's vibrant music scene as the dynamic funk, soul, and reggae collective, Phoenix 5, gears up to open for Grammy Award-winning group Arrested Development at the highly anticipated Tampa Riverfest in Curtis Hixon Park. Taking place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:30 PM, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, this electrifying performance promises to be a highlight at the Friends of Tampa Riverwalk Annual Festival.
Phoenix 5, founded by the husband and wife team of Joe Pascual and Phoenix Gonzalez, is set to make waves with their unique blend of groovy rhythms and soulful melodies. Hailing from Lakeland, Florida, Pascual and Gonzalez alongside their world-class team comprised of Bassist; Bill Kennedy, Drummer; Devin Marcus McCants, and Keyboardist; Chase Dixson the band brings a wealth of musical experience, having performed over 100 shows and solidifying their position as one of Florida's top live acts.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open for Arrested Development at Tampa Riverfest," said Phoenix Gonzalez, lead vocalist of Phoenix 5. "It's an honor to share the stage with such iconic artists, and we can't wait to bring our brand of funky music to the audience."
With a repertoire that includes a fusion of original songs that deliver a soulful funky groove alongside fresh interpretations of classic hits from artists like Lenny Kravitz, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Bob Marley, Phoenix 5 promises to deliver a night of non-stop entertainment. From soulful ballads to infectious grooves, their performance will get the crowd on their feet and dancing along.
Friends of Tampa Riverwalk and Gasparilla Music Foundation's invitation to open for Arrested Development marks a significant milestone in Phoenix5’s burgeoning career. Known for their high-energy performances and captivating stage presence, Phoenix 5 is poised to deliver an unforgettable set that will set the stage for Arrested Development's headline performance.
"We're excited to showcase our music at Tampa Riverfest and share the stage with Arrested Development," said Joe Pascual, lead guitarist of Phoenix 5. "It's a testament to the vibrant music scene here in Central Florida, and we're grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it."
Tampa Riverfest, a celebration of Tampa's cultural heritage and vibrant community, features a diverse lineup of activities, including live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, and family-friendly entertainment. With its scenic waterfront location and lively atmosphere, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy.
Don't miss your chance to catch Phoenix 5 as they kick off an unforgettable evening of music at Tampa Riverfest. Join them on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 6:30 PM for a night of soulful rhythms and infectious grooves.
For more information about Phoenix 5 and their upcoming performances, visit Phoenix 5's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @phoenix5live
Phoenix Gonzalez Co-Founder
Dotfilmz LLC c/o Phoenix5
+1 310-424-0106
phoenixfivelive@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Phoenix5 Band Promotional Video