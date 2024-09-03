Visit by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to Jakarta, Indonesia, 4 to 6 September 2024

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will attend the 2nd Indonesia Sustainability Forum in Jakarta on 5 September 2024 at the invitation of Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan. SM Teo will be delivering a keynote speech at the Indonesia Sustainability Forum.

When in Jakarta, SM Teo will meet senior members of the Indonesian government, including Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. SM Teo will also meet other prominent Indonesian personalities.

SM Teo will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

