East Asia Forum 2024

ADB invites online participation for its East Asia Forum to be held on 19 September in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The forum will explore how the PRC and ADB can tackle regional challenges focusing on promoting regional and global public goods across ADB’s developing member countries (DMCs). The event’s four sessions will feature a distinguished line up of speakers and panelists.

Session 1 explores strategic ways the PRC and ADB can further evolve their partnership in tackling regional challenges including climate change.

Session 2 focuses on nature conservation and ecosystem protection, and how instruments like nature-debt swaps can be a viable financing instrument to help DMCs meet their commitments to conserve 30% of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030.

Session 3 centers on addressing climate mitigation through accelerating the energy transition from fossil fuel powered energy to clean energy, drawing on international practices related to energy policy, investments, and transition financing.

Session 4 discusses how artificial intelligence can support addressing regional challenges. Specifically, it looks at emerging best practices in strategy, policy, and regulation to enhance the potential benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) while mitigating its potential costs.

In addition, ADB will also launch its publication Echoes of Success: Case Studies in the Replication of Asian Development Bank Projects in the People’s Republic of China. The report presents five ADB-financed projects in the PRC that have been replicated within and outside the PRC.

The East Asia Forum will explore ways the People’s Republic of China and ADB can foster partnerships in addressing regional challenges related to climate change with a special interest in promoting global and regional public goods in ADB’s developing member countries.

Each of the four sessions will comprise a keynote speaker setting the context and regional challenges and followed by an interactive panel discussion comprising of distinguished experts.

Government officials, policy makers, researchers, non-governmental officials, and other developmental partners and stakeholders involved in climate change, energy, environment, and AI.

Registration is open to all, but there will be a screening process to ensure the event caters to the targeted individuals.

