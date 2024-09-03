Submit Release
ADBI Annual Conference 2024: Can Asian Economies Forge a High-Income Future and Avoid Burn Out?

Time of Event

TBC

Summary

Asia has a larger share of middle-income economies than other regions. How can they grow to attain high-income status, while simultaneously addressing environmental goals, increasing broader aspects of well-being, and maintaining fertility and longevity? The ADBI Annual Conference 2024 will feature up to eight keynote speeches and discussions on these topics, focusing on needed reforms and policies.

Keynote speakers include:

  • Kaushik Basu, Professor, Department of Economics, Cornell University
  • Renée Fry-McKibbin, Distinguished Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University
  • Lant Pritchett, Professor, School of Public Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science
  • Joyashree Roy, Distinguished Professor, Asian Institute of Technology
  • Dennis J. Snower, President of the Global Solutions Initiative, Berlin
  • Mathias Thoenig, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Lausanne
  • Wing Thye Woo, Distinguished Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Davis
Target Participants
  • General audience
  • Policymakers
  • Researchers
Output
  • The event will feature up to eight keynote presentations, with two discussants assigned to each keynote.
  • The papers from the presentations will be collated and published as an ADBI book.
Partner

Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI)

