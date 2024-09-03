ADBI Annual Conference 2024: Can Asian Economies Forge a High-Income Future and Avoid Burn Out?

Registration Form Click to register Time of Event TBC Summary Asia has a larger share of middle-income economies than other regions. How can they grow to attain high-income status, while simultaneously addressing environmental goals, increasing broader aspects of well-being, and maintaining fertility and longevity? The ADBI Annual Conference 2024 will feature up to eight keynote speeches and discussions on these topics, focusing on needed reforms and policies. Keynote speakers include: Kaushik Basu, Professor, Department of Economics, Cornell University

Renée Fry-McKibbin, Distinguished Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University

Lant Pritchett, Professor, School of Public Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science

Joyashree Roy, Distinguished Professor, Asian Institute of Technology

Dennis J. Snower, President of the Global Solutions Initiative, Berlin

Mathias Thoenig, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Lausanne

Wing Thye Woo, Distinguished Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Davis Target Participants General audience

Policymakers

Researchers Output The event will feature up to eight keynote presentations, with two discussants assigned to each keynote.

The papers from the presentations will be collated and published as an ADBI book. Partner Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI)

