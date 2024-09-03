Pawnee County Courthouse

Hours

8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Address:

Ness County Courthouse

100 S Kansas, PO Box 445

Ness City, KS 67560 785-798-3693

Fax: 785-798-3348

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.