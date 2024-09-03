Ness County Courthouse
Hours
8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Lane County Courthouse
144 S Lane, PO Box 188
Dighton, KS 67839
620-397-2805
Fax: 620-397-5526
