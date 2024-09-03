California Proposition 6 Campaign Launches to End Forced Labor in Prisons

End Slavery In California Act Coalition

Proposition 6, A California Reparations Priority bill, seeks to abolish Involuntary Servitude, with broad support from diverse coalitions and leaders.

We are at a critical juncture in California's history and this an opportunity for Californians to stand up for justice, fairness, and human dignity by ending a practice that has no place in our state.” — Jamilia Land/ Co-Founder of Abolish Slavery National Network

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m the "Yes on Proposition 6" campaign is calling on all California voters to join in for a press conference and rally at the California State Capitol (NW Lawn 10th & N Street) and in Los Angeles (11720 Deputy Yamamoto Pl, Lynwood CA) to officially launch the campaign for Proposition 6, the " Remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for Crime Amendment " and take a historic step in abolishing involuntary servitude by voting YES on Proposition 6 on November 3, 2024.This important measure seeks to close a loophole in California's constitution that currently permits involuntary servitude as a punishment for crimes, aligning the state with others that have already enacted similar reforms. California's existing framework, which allows involuntary servitude under the guise of penal labor, has come under increasing scrutiny. Proposition 6 aims to eliminate this outdated practice, reflecting a broader movement across the United States to ensure constitutional rights are not undermined by outdated legal exceptions.Proposition 6, initially known as Assembly Constitutional Amendment 8 (ACA8), is a key initiative in California's reparations efforts and is a priority bill for the California Legislative Black Caucus. The campaign for Proposition 6 is not just about California but is part of a larger movement for justice and equality. States like California and Nevada are helping in leading this effort, with Nevada also placing a similar measure, Question 4 , on its November 2024 ballot.Despite the abolition of slavery, involuntary servitude remains a constitutional exception for punishment in California and 15 other states, lagging behind the rest of the country. By ending forced labor in California's prison system, Proposition 6 focuses on enhancing voluntary rehabilitation programs, such as job training, education, and addiction recovery services. These initiatives are designed to reduce recidivism rates and promote safer, more resilient communities.As part of a broader national effort, the movement to abolish the exception clause in the 13th Amendment, lead by the Abolish Slavery National Network through Senate Joint Resolution 33, is gaining traction across the nation while more than half a dozen states have already amended their constitutions to eliminate such exceptions. Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont have all passed similar measures with significant voter support. For example, over 66% of voters in Colorado approved such measures in 2018, and in 2022, Vermont saw an overwhelming 88% approval.Proposition 6 has garnered broad support from a diverse coalition, including the California Legislative Black Caucus and Congresswomen Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Maxine Waters, and Barbara Lee. This extensive backing reflects a widespread agreement on the necessity of abolishing all forms of slavery and advocating for more humane rehabilitative practices. This press conference will feature members of the California Legislative Black Caucus, The Anti-Recidivism Coalition, The Abolish Slavery National Network, Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, the ABC Coalition, and other allied organizations. These groups are united in their mission to end the vestiges of slavery and systemic discrimination in California.In addition to legislative endorsements, Proposition 6 has received support from numerous organizations and advocacy groups. These include the League of Women Voters of California, Impact Justice, Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA), Indivisible, UnCommon Law, Western Center on Law & Poverty, UC Berkeley’s Underground Scholars Initiative, SEIU California, Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld, LLP, San Francisco Public Defender, Initiate Justice, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, EDIFYE, GLIDE Foundation, and California for Safety and Justice. This coalition demonstrates the broad consensus among community leaders, legal experts, civil rights advocates, and labor organizations in support of ending involuntary servitude."Voting YES on Proposition 6 is a crucial step toward ensuring that no person in California is subjected to forced labor," said Dennis Febo, Lead Organizer for the Abolish Slavery National Network, "This measure addresses historical injustices and sets a foundation for a more just and rehabilitative approach to criminal justice because Involuntary Servitude IS slavery!"

