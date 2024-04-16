Urgent Call for Legislative Action Against Involuntary Servitude in the U.S. Set for DC’s Emancipation Day Rally
Abolish Slavery National Network Stands Against Legalized Constitutional Slavery at Washington's Controversial Emancipation Memorial
DC must lead by example and support the Abolition Amendment. Additionally, we urgently request that the DC Council pass a resolution reflecting this commitment."”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abolish Slavery National Network (ASNN) will host a landmark rally and press conference at the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday April 16, 2024, at 3:30 PM EST. This pivotal gathering coincides with DC's Emancipation Day and serves as a critical platform for advocating the complete abolition of slavery and involuntary servitude across all states.
— Sara Corbett/ ASNN Youth Lead Organizer
ASNN, a vanguard in the fight against constitutional slavery and involuntary servitude, spearheads numerous state-level campaigns and robustly supports the transformative Federal Abolition Amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 33 (S.J. Res 33), championed by influential legislators Representative Nikema Williams (D-GA) Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and many others.
The rally will feature key speakers including Max Parthas, ASNN’s Director of State Operations and National Campaign Organizer; Jamilia Land, Director of Post Election Campaigns/Co-Director of State Operations; Sara Corbett, DC native and ASNN Youth Lead Organizer, Ernestine "Tina" Martin Wyatt, a civil rights advocate and niece of Harriet Tubman; Adama Dempster, UN Ambassador for Liberia and Founding National Director of Independent Human Rights Investigators; and JoHanna Thompson, ASNN Development Strategist.
Max Parthas states, "Legalized slavery persists in the United States, and Emancipation Day, akin to Juneteenth, perpetuates a misconception; slavery was transformed, not ended. The 13th Amendment maintains legalized slavery under the guise that involuntary servitude is permissible as punishment for a crime. Today’s gathering is not commemorative but a strategic move towards effectuating the permanent abolition of constitutional slavery."
Highlighting the pressing need for change, the event will address the ongoing issues of involuntary servitude, urging the DC Council to stand with ASNN in the movement toward total abolition. "With alarming statistics from the DC Prison System and recent investigations by the Associated Press on forced labor nationwide, DC must lead by example and support the Abolition Amendment," emphasized Sara Corbett, "Additionally, we urgently request that the DC Council pass a resolution reflecting this commitment."
The presence of Ernestine "Tina" Martin Wyatt, a direct descendant of Harriet Tubman, adds a profound historical and emotional depth to the rally. "My great-great-great grand-aunt Harriet Tubman fought tirelessly for the freedom of enslaved people, she was relentless and so are we! Today, we continue to extend her fight to free those bound by involuntary servitude which is slavery by another name".
Jamilia Land will highlight the broader implications of legislative inaction, referencing her work last year with Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager- Dove on ACA 3 and again this legislative session with the California coalition on ACA 8, The End Slavery in California Act, which is now part of California's Reparation Bill Package. She states, “Despite its progressive image, California’s slow progress towards abolition mirrors a national issue. We challenge the DC Council to adopt a resolution that embodies a genuine commitment to ending constitutional slavery.”
ASNN invites all who are committed to justice and equality to participate in this critical rally. This event is not just a gathering but a call to action for everyone who stands against the remnants of slavery in our society. Media are invited to cover this crucial event, with interview opportunities available upon request. This press release is intended for widespread public dissemination and use by all media outlets and organizations concerned with political, social, and human rights issues. For further details, please reach out to ASNN at the contact provided above.
Jamilia Land
Abolition Slavery National Network
+1 424-229-4711
Jamilia@abolishslavery.us
