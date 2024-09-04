Enamine and FarmHannong to Collaborate on Streamlining Advanced Lead Discovery

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FarmHannong, a leading company in the Korean agricultural industry, and Enamine Ltd, the world’s premier provider of chemical building blocks, screening compounds, and integrated discovery chemistry services, have announced the start of their collaboration.

The Parties agreed to make efforts to strengthen FarmHannong’s crop protection discovery pipeline. Such efforts will be supported by Enamine’s expertise in chemical synthesis in addition to the existing stock, allowing for rapid and cost-efficient development of lead compounds. This collaboration will focus on hit discovery, hit-to-lead, and lead optimization initiatives carried by FarmHannong and facilitated by Enamine.

Enamine will provide FarmHannong access to its vast screening compound databases including the largest commercially available and the most reputable 4,4 million in-stock screening collection and make-on-demand collection (Enamine REAL) of 48 billion compounds. Enamine will solely support an optimal procurement process and fast compound synthesis and supply. FarmHannong will guide design and biological evaluation of discovery molecules.

Dr. Iaroslava Kos, Director of Business Development at Enamine commented: “𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘍𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘏𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘍𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘏𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦’𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘒𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.”

“𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘣𝘪𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘍𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘏𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘯𝘨’𝘴 𝘙&𝘋 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨” said Dr. Kyung Myung, Head of New Agrochemicals Research Institute at FarmHannong.

ENDS

About FarmHannong

As the Korea’s top Green Bio company founded in 1953, FarmHannong is first place in crop protection material market share and second in seed and fertilizer market share, and it is serving as a leader for improving the competitiveness and for the globalization of Korean agriculture based on extensive experience and advanced technologies. By focusing on the development of next-generation products including new crop protection materials, functional seeds, controlled release fertilizers, etc., FarmHannong has helped to realize easy farming and sustainable farming.

For more information visit: https://www.farmhannong.com/eng/main/index.do

About Enamine

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4,4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information visit: https://enamine.net

About Enamine REAL

Enamine REAL Space contains 48 billion make-on-demand molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 143,000 building blocks via more than 167 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine’s approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.