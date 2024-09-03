C4IR Telangana Invites Call for Proposals to Clinically validate Health Tech and Medical Devices

Join C4IR Telangana's initiative to validate and advance your health tech & MedTech solutions, paving the way for faster market entry in India and beyond!

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Telangana has announced a call for proposals, titled “Accelerate Your Innovation: Clinical Validation for your Health Tech & Med Tech”. It aims to fast track the validation and adoption of innovative medical devices, health technologies, and decentralized clinical trials. This is a unique opportunity aimed at companies and organizations looking to test their cutting-edge solutions and drive faster market access in India and globally.In collaboration with a consortium of 15 clinical sites affiliated with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), this initiative seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports clinical validation efforts.Key Highlights:• Who can apply – Startups or established companies working in Health tech domain, Academic research institutions with focus on health innovations, CROs with biomarker studies or decentralized trials, non-profit organizations with focus on advancing healthcare innovations• What can be tested - Medical Devices, Health Technology, Pharmaceutical Products• What Support you’ll receive: Selected proposals will receive crucial support, including access to testing infrastructure, expert regulatory guidance, and a network of industry professionals to accelerate the evaluation processProposal Submission Process:• Stage I - Screening: Submit a detailed proposal as outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP), which can be viewed on the C4IR Telangana website • Stage II - Evaluation: Eligible proposals will be reviewed by a panel, with shortlisted applicants invited for a final presentation. Final selections will be announced thereafterKey Dates:• Call Opens: 21st August 2024• Application Deadline: 30th September 2024• Results of first stage: 15th October 2024• Presentation by selected proposals: 18th October 2024• Final selection announcement: 30th October 2024How to ApplyProposals can be submitted via the official C4IR Telangana websiteVirtual Information Session:C4IR Telangana will host a virtual information session on September 13, 2024, to provide an overview of the CIS platform. The session will cover operational details, support research types, and benefits available to researchers and innovators. Registration is available on the C4IR Telangana website.For registration visit the official C4IR Telangana website.About C4IR TelanganaC4IR Telangana is the 19th center to join the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Revolution and world's first thematic center focused on healthcare and life sciences in India. It is set up in collaboration with the Telangana state government. The vision is to establish C4IR Telangana as a natural destination for innovative healthcare solutions.

