Sara Brown joins floLIVE as Executive Vice President of Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , creator of the world’s first and largest global cellular network, and a leading provider of global connectivity and network services for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the appointment of Sara Brown as Executive Vice President of Marketing. A seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving sales growth for technology companies, Brown brings more than 25 years of industry experience to floLIVE.“We are pleased to welcome Sara to the floLIVE team,” says Nir Shalom, CEO of floLIVE. “Her deep industry knowledge, extensive experience and exemplary leadership make her the right leader at the right time to lead our marketing efforts as we enter our next phase of growth.”“I have been following floLIVE with interest since their founding, and am delighted to join the team to help them achieve their aggressive growth targets,” says Brown. “Who would have thought that a chance meeting at a trade show nearly ten years ago would lead to this exciting opportunity? Thanks to Kris Watson for keeping me on his radar and to the floLIVE team for including me in their strategic plans.”“Sara is one of those rare IoT leaders that everyone in the industry appreciates because she pairs competence and her well-known record of success, with a passion for relationship building,” says Kris Watson, business owner and executive recruiter at Sanford Rose Associates. “Although she is modest about it, she has been instrumental in multiple mergers and acquisitions, including MultiTech’s acquisition by SmartWave Technologies in 2020. It took some time to find her the right opportunity, but I couldn’t be happier now seeing Sara join this innovative, fast-growing team to make a difference in global IoT connectivity.”About floLIVEfloLIVE designed and developed an elastic, robust core cellular infrastructure that is the largest connectivity infrastructure in the world. Through this powerful infrastructure, the company offers numerous services to mobile operators, IoT MVNOs and global enterprises seeking seamless, compliant, high-performance and regulatory-compliant connectivity, anywhere in the world.With a global carrier library based on interconnected local core mobile networks, floLIVE ensures low latency, high performance, and full compliance with privacy acts, data regulations, and roaming restrictions. As of today, more than 15 mobile operators are on board the platform, giving companies multitenant, multitier, localized connectivity around the globe.Through direct access to our network, customers can monitor their devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, providing a seamless experience that keeps devices connected at all times. Through one integration, one SKU and one platform, customers have a world of connectivity and endless possibilities.

