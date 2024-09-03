Tier Program Subgroup Meeting for Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting

MAINE, September 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Back to full Meeting Calendar Date: September 10, 2024 Start Time: 2:00 PM Location: Zoom Meeting description/purpose: Tier Program subgroup meeting. Hosts: Commissioner Beal and Craig Lapine

Rebecca Wallick

Bill Eldridge

Ethan Robertson

Heath Miller

Annie Watson

Julie-Marie Bickford

