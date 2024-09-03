Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,157 in the last 365 days.

Tier Program Subgroup Meeting for Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting

MAINE, September 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: September 10, 2024

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

Tier Program subgroup meeting.

Hosts: Commissioner Beal and Craig Lapine
Rebecca Wallick
Bill Eldridge
Ethan Robertson
Heath Miller
Annie Watson
Julie-Marie Bickford

Register on Zoom

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Mariam Taleb

Phone:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tier Program Subgroup Meeting for Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more