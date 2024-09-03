Submit Release
Facts & Figures: Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip

The health-care system has all but collapsed. One of the only reminders of a system is the referrals mechanism between the remaining primary health-care facilities, medical points, field hospitals, and partially functioning hospitals. The Red Cross Field Hospital remains operational in the western side of Rafah, southern Gaza. 

Distribution channels: Human Rights


