Facts & Figures: Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip

The health-care system has all but collapsed. One of the only reminders of a system is the referrals mechanism between the remaining primary health-care facilities, medical points, field hospitals, and partially functioning hospitals. The Red Cross Field Hospital remains operational in the western side of Rafah, southern Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.