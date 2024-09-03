The Nautilus Maldives To Host Exclusive Culinary Collaboration With CAAA By Chef Pietro Catalano

The Catalano Family Zeytoun Naiboli Bar

From November 23rd to 25th, 2024, The Nautilus Maldives invites its guests to experience a fusion of culinary mastery and mixology led by Chef Pietro Catalano.

MALDIVES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From November 23rd to 25th 2024, The Nautilus Maldives invites its guests to experience an extraordinary fusion of fine dining and masterful mixology, led by uber-creative and visionary Chef Pietro Catalano from Switzerland's renowned CAAA restaurant by Pietro Catalano. CAAA is a unique tale of family, passion, and exceptional taste.

Exploring Maldivian Tuna: From Ocean to Fine Dining

The event centres on the rich legacy of Maldivian tuna fisheries, which are integral to the local economy and culture. The Maldives is recognised for its commitment to sustainable fishing practices, particularly through its pole-and-line tuna fisheries, which are considered a global standard for responsible fishing. Chef Pietro will craft a menu that not only celebrates the exquisite ingredient tuna but also raises awareness about the environmental challenges associated with overfishing and the importance of sustainable consumption. Over two nights at Zeytoun, guests will embark on a culinary journey with two distinct menus that celebrate yellowfin tuna, where each dish is crafted to elevate this premium ingredient into a gourmet experience.

Chef Pietro commented on the collaboration: “The exceptional quality of Maldivian yellowfin tuna, celebrated for its rich flavour, firm texture, and versatility, has always been a source of inspiration and a catalyst for my creativity. Its adaptability allows endless possibilities for culinary expression, enabling me to showcase my creativity from a simple, elegant preparations to highly refined techniques. At CAAA, we love to work with finest produce and prioritise sustainable suppliers to create exceptional dishes that reflect our commitment to both quality and ethical practices. The sustainably fished tuna from the Maldives helps me to add ethical value to my creations and perfectly aligns with The Nautilus’s focus on providing guests with ingredients that are not only nutritionally valuable but also sourced responsibly. Tuna, being a rich source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals, is such a precious ingredient.”

Sustainable Mixology: Zero-Waste Cocktails infused with Global Flavours and Sounds

The trio, led by Chef Pietro’s culinary expertise and joined by Elena Catalano and Sommelier Stefania Catalano, will curate a bespoke cocktail menu that complements the featured dishes. Their innovative approach to mixology, grounded in zero-waste techniques, draws on influences from the Mediterranean, Alpine, and Maldivian regions. Guests will also indulge in signature cocktails and gourmet snacks at the exclusive Nautilus Rising beach pop-up.

Pietro Addis, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, shares his excitement: “We are pleased to welcome Chef Pietro Catalano and the core team of CAAA by Pietro Catalano for this special event under our Art of Bohemia hallmark. It’s a unique opportunity for our guests to experience a distinctive blend of culinary and mixology artistry in a setting that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship at its finest.”

Event Details:

Date: 23-25 November 2024

Location: The Nautilus Maldives

To indulge in an artistic culinary fusion, visit our website here.

For further information or to book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.



ABOUT THE NAUTILUS MALDIVES

Located in the Baa Atoll – a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – and surrounded by the natural beauty of Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus is an ultra-luxe bohemian hideaway in the Maldives, boasting just 26 beach and ocean houses and residences. The private island resort provides guests with the freedom to create the holiday they desire. Each house and residence benefits from a full butler service with a dedicated House Master, taking bespoke luxury to a new level and catering to each guest’s individual needs in creating a programme of unique experiences. A huge selection of activities for all ages ranges from bespoke culinary adventures to underwater adventures and private yacht cruises. The resort features three restaurants and two bars, as well as the Solasta Spa that provides bespoke wellness programmes; a range of treatments; and yoga, fitness and meditation classes.

ABOUT CHEF PIETRO CATALANO, ELENA AND STEFANIA CATALANO

Chef Pietro Catalano, a self-taught culinary artist, was born and raised in Switzerland with mixed roots from Southern Italy and the German-speaking part of Switzerland. Initially, his life was set on a different path—music. He studied classical trumpet at the Lucerne School of Music and in Lugano, but soon realised his passion for cooking was stronger. Growing up, Pietro was always surrounded by the kitchen, as his parents owned Italian restaurants and pizzerias in Switzerland. He spent countless hours watching chefs' videos, reading cookbooks, and experimenting with recipes, eventually becoming a chef through self-guided learning. His journey led him to the Alps, where he transformed Heidi’s Hütte into a refined dining destination, earning various accolades by Gault&Millau. However, his boundless creativity and ambition drew him back to Lucerne, where he now leads his own restaurant, CAAA, with a vision of Transalpine cuisine that bridges cultures and flavours.

Elena Catalano, both partner in life and in the kitchen, is Pietro's main inspiration and his indispensable right hand in every creative and operational aspect of CAAA. From the very beginning of Pietro’s career, she has been by his side, offering unwavering support and inspiration. Driven by her own strong passion for gastronomy, Elena left her previous career in economics to pursue her love for the restaurant business and to remain close to Pietro during his projects at Heidi’s Hütte and Riederfurka. Today, she plays a vital role at CAAA, serving as both Pietro’s muse and his trusted collaborator.

Stefania Catalano, Pietro's sister, has shared a passion for gastronomy and restaurants since childhood. Whether it was destiny to be born into a family of restaurateurs or a true vocation, both undoubtedly guided Stefania's path. She chose to pursue studies at a hotel management school and, after graduation, completed AIS professional sommelier courses, earning her Level 1 and 2 sommelier certifications. Stefania furthered her education by obtaining a diploma in professional service team training, enabling her to mentor young talents in service roles. Today, Stefania serves as the sommelier at CAAA, overseeing both the service and wine programs.

