Gauteng Legislature hosts two house sittings, 3 Sept

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe will convene a House Sitting and a Special House Sitting at the GPL’s Selbourne Hall in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 03 September 2024. The House Sitting will be held at 10am and will be followed by the Special House Sitting at 13h00.

The first House Sitting will deal with Premier’s question time and questions for oral reply to the Executive (MECs).

The Special House Sitting will afford an opportunity for Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) from various political parties represented in the Gauteng Legislature to deliver speeches in honour of Dr Naledi Pandor and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The two leaders will be celebrated for their roles in shaping the new democratic South Africa and their contribution in diplomatic affairs beyond our borders. The former cabinet members will also be afforded an opportunity to address the House in accordance with the Standing Rules of the Legislature.

The first House Sitting will be streamed live on social media as follows: YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/Jm5eNhX1b-U?feature=share Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/7xebRqqCiFhWM3VS/

The Special House Sitting will be streamed live as follows: YouTube; https://youtube.com/live/PyOALk8cHCQ?feature=share Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/vuXNvs7vu6CN6mt8/

