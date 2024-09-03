SA’s next generation of farmers shine at Royal Adelaide Show

Release date: 31/08/24

The best of SA’s agriculture and horticulture industries will be on display at the Wayville Showgrounds with everything from dairy cow milking, cattle judging and sheep shearing to wood chopping and tastings of our state’s premium food and wine.

Education programs and junior competitions are at the heart of preparing South Australia’s next agricultural and horticultural leaders, providing opportunities to grow their knowledge, skills, and passion to succeed in South Australia’s farming sector.

Show exhibits such as Aggie’s Farm, supported by the State Government, provide the perfect platform to educate the younger generations about where food comes from and how our primary industries work. Located at West Crescent this year, Aggie’s Farm is a free and educational event, which sends children on a journey through different farming experiences, including collecting eggs, digging for carrots and potatoes, collecting grains, shearing wooden sheep, catching fish from little boats, and picking fruit from the orchard.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting the next generation of agriculture leaders through initiatives such as the Regional Leadership Development Program (delivered by Regional Development Australia) and sponsoring programs including Stepping into Leadership, run by Women Together Learning and the Rural Ambassador and Young Rural Ambassador awards.

The Royal Adelaide Show attracts people from all corners of the state and from around Australia. This year, there are almost 25,000 competitive entries across 55 categories, including 7,000 junior entries.

While biosecurity practices are always in place during the Show to prevent the introduction and/or spread of animal diseases, biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Every show goer can play their part by:

wearing clean shoes and clothes

keeping food scraps away from the animals

not touching the animals (unless in the farmyard nursery) and wash your hands before and after if you do

not entering livestock areas if you’ve been overseas in the past seven days

showering, cleaning your shoes and changing your clothes before interacting with your animals when you get home.

South Australia’s primary industries and agribusinesses are a vital part of the state’s economy, generating $18.5 billion in revenue and employing 78,000 full-time equivalents.

Last year SA grew enough wheat to make about 7.6 billion loaves of bread, produced 56 million kilograms of wool, 24.5 million dozen eggs, 192,000 tonnes of citrus, 545,000 tonnes of potatoes and over 130,000 tonnes of chicken meat.

SA’s average milk production per cow is consistently the highest in Australia with 474 million litres produced last year at a total production value of $341 million.

For more information on the Royal Adelaide Show visit: https://www.theshow.com.au/