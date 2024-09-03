New MFS trucks pumped and ready for action

Release date: 31/08/24

Four new fire trucks, decked out with top of the range firefighting equipment, will soon be deployed to stations around the greater Adelaide metropolitan area, giving the Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) greater capability to protect the community of South Australia.

The new trucks are further delivering on the $14.1 million State Government election commitment for the MFS to purchase 12 new appliances – 9 of which are now in operation.

The MFS has recently taken receipt of new Heavy Urban Pump appliances (HUPs), two of which will be deployed to Elizabeth, and one each at Beulah Park and Port Adelaide MFS stations.

All four new HUPs are fitted with burn over protection (BOPs) for crew safety in wildfires that affect urban interface zones. This BOPs protection provides protection for up to five firefighters while they are undertaking critical duties.

The Scania Heavy Urban Pump appliances are equipped with:

Advanced vehicle safety systems

2500L Water tank capacity

150L Foam tank capacity

2 stage Godiva PTO driven pump 4300L/min main pump, 290L/min high pressure pump

Integrated Burn Over Protection System for crew protection

Telescopic remote-control monitor 5000L/min

In built personnel decontamination/hygiene station

Dedicated in-cab PPE and helmet stowage

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Emergency Services, Dan Cregan

We are proud to have committed funding to deliver an additional 12 trucks, which will help bolster our Metropolitan Fire Service’s firefighting capacity.

Fitted with contemporary technology and equipment, these new appliances will carry HAZMAT and rescue equipment suitable for road crash rescue, extrications, and rope line rescue.

Our aim is to support the MFS as they continue to provide the South Australian community with exceptional multi-hazard emergency response and keep South Australians safe into the future.

Attributable to Jeff Swann, Chief Officer MFS

These four new appliances are critical in the Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) providing a greater capability to protect the community of South Australia.

We are excited to have these appliances within our metropolitan stations enabling our Firefighters to respond to the community with contemporary technology and equipment for heavy rescue, HAZMAT and road crash rescue.