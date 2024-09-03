Plastic coffee cups, confetti and other single-use plastic products banned in SA from today

Release date: 01/09/24

A range of single use plastic products will be banned from today in one of the most significant phases of the Malinauskas Government’s efforts to reduce plastic waste in our natural environment, waterways and beaches.

From today, the following items are banned.

single-use plastic coffee cups and lids

plastic barrier bags used fresh fruit or vegetables, nuts or confectionery

plastic-laminated paper shopping bags

all plastic food bag tags used to close plastic bags containing food

plastic balloon sticks, plastic balloon ties and plastic confetti

Community consultation shows South Australians overwhelmingly support action to ban single use plastic items. Of more than 3,000 people surveyed, 97 per cent of respondents said they supported more single-use plastic items being banned.

Phasing out single-use plastics is an important way to reduce pollution, cut carbon emissions and protect marine life. Without action, the annual flow of plastic into the ocean alone will nearly triple by 2040 to 29 million metric tonnes per year, the equivalent of 50 kilograms of plastic for every metre of coastline worldwide.

South Australia has taken steps to address the impacts associated with a range of single-use plastic products and was the first jurisdiction in Australia to do so on a state-wide basis, beginning with single-use plastic shopping bags in 2009. Other states and territories continue to follow South Australia's lead when it comes to tackling waste and moving to a more circular economy.

The Plastic Free SA program, funded through Green Industries SA will continue to provide free advice for South Australian Businesses on the best alternatives for their products and services.

Next year, plastic barrier bags used for dairy products, meat, poultry, fish and seafood, plastic fruit stickers, and plastic soy sauce fish containers will join the list of banned products.

For details on banned items and for access to information on legally compliant alternatives to single-use plastic, visit Replace the Waste

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Single-use plastics are often used for seconds but they last a lifetime in our natural environment. The carbon footprint associated with making and transporting and disposing of single-use plastics is not sustainable if we are to more than halve our carbon emissions by 2030.

South Australians have always been at the forefront of recycling efforts and they overwhelmingly support the banning of single use plastics. Our community consultation has left no doubt the public expect more action on more items.

Because we built lots of lead time into the changes, most South Australian businesses have already moved away from single-use items and have embraced reusable and compostable items.

Our programs to assist businesses transition away from single-use plastic into better alternatives have been really successful and I’d urge any business with questions to access the resources available online at Replace The Waste and to reach out to connect with the free service from Plastic Free SA.

Attributable to Rhett Dryburgh, Owner, Sarah’s Sister’s Sustainable Café

Sustainability has been an important focus of Sarah’s Sister’s since its inception in 1978. We have always strived to be leaders in this scene, from showcasing local produce to creating menus with a low environmental impact and even focusing on things like building design to passively heat and cool.

Cutting down on plastic use is a big problem that all businesses in all industries face but the hospitality industry is really at the coalface of distributing single use plastic items to consumers.

Some venues like ours have been using compostable takeaway packaging for some time, but the ban that comes into effect on 1 September is really important in helping guide not only hospitality venues but all businesses to make better choices for the environment.

The ban also allows the consumer a certain peace of mind that when ordering a coffee, takeaway or shopping anywhere in SA, they will receive an environmentally-friendly packaging option.