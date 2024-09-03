South Australia continues to lead the nation in residential construction

Release date: 02/09/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is leading the nation in addressing the housing crisis, with South Australia’s growth in residential construction activity number one in Australia.

In the June quarter the value of residential construction work in SA grew by 7.5 per cent to $1.1 billion, and was up 11.5 percent over the past 12 months, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Nationally, residential construction activity fell during the past quarter and throughout the year.

South Australia has also recorded nation-leading growth in the quarter for the construction of houses, up 9 per cent, well above the national average of 2.4 per cent.

SA also experienced the strongest growth in the nation when it comes to other residential growth, including the construction of apartments and units, growing by 10.4 per cent in the quarter and 59.3 per cent through the year.

The Malinauskas Government is leading by example. Construction at the $80 million, Government led Prospect Corner is taking shape with slabs poured on the first of 108 town houses to be delivered.

The former Kaufland site at 250B Churchill Road will be comprised of 108 multi-storey townhouses and 100 affordable rental apartments across two buildings.

Leading South Australian company Kennett Builders have signed to deliver the 100 affordable rental apartments. This is a 39 per cent increase from the original target of 72 apartments announced last year.

Increasing the number of affordable rentals across the two apartment buildings at Prospect Corner was a key government initiative from the Housing Roadmap and will significantly increase affordable rental opportunities for South Australians.

The first 16 townhouses released under stages one and two were sold out within weeks. A third sales release is targeted to occur later this month, subject to planning consent, with 27 two or three bedroom townhouses available, 15 of which are affordable.

Concept images of the affordable apartment buildings are available here.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

These figures show the Malinauskas Government is making inroads in tackling the need for more housing.

Our strength in the June quarter comes on the back of the release of the Malinauskas Government’s Housing Roadmap and South Australia being the best place in the nation to do business according to the Business Council of Australia.

Strength in our construction sector has been a key driver of South Australia being ranked the number one performing economy three times in a row by CommSec’s State of the States report.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The key to addressing the housing crisis is building more homes faster and this government is leading by example.

Prospect Corner will be a diverse and affordable community with a range of housing options suitable for first home buyers and essential workers.

The construction site at Prospect Corner is a hive of activity with the first townhouse residents expected to move in next year and Kennett Builders to begin work on the affordable apartment buildings shortly.

Attributable to Anthony Carbone, Kennett Builders General Manager

Kennett Builders is committed to creating high-quality, sustainable, and affordable housing solutions for South Australians.

The project to build 100 apartments at Prospect Corner will address the pressing need for more inclusive and accessible communities.

Kennett is proud to be associated with this important affordable housing project for the State Government, designed with the core principles of a circular economy.

Attributable to Will Frogley, Master Builders SA, Chief Executive

It is pleasing to see strong residential growth of 7.5 per cent for the quarter.

The Government’s Housing Roadmap is a solid plan, but will require a constant sense of urgency to deliver.

Keeping our construction industry buoyant in these tough economic times means our builders, subcontractors, suppliers and more, can keep providing direct employment to 80,000 South Australians.