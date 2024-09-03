Clinicians, hospital leaders join health Boards

Release date: 02/09/24

Clinicians and top performing hospital leaders are among the three new Board Chairs who have been appointed to the state’s Local Health Networks - helping steer the course for local healthcare services across South Australia.

The State Government has appointed Ros McRae as the new Chair of the Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network Board following the retirement of Mark Whitfield.

Ms McRae has more than three decades of health management experience and formerly served as a Chief Executive Officer of the Local Health Network, before joining the board in 2023.

Dr Andrew Saies has been appointed Chair of the Limestone Coast Local Health Network Board, following the retirement of long-serving community figure Grant King.

Dr Saies is a practicing Shoulder, Hand and Upper Limb Extremity specialist and is committed to developing safe, high-quality services for the Limestone community.

He is joined by new Board members - experienced clinical scientist John Davidson and leading local health project manager Kelly Groth.

Elaine Ashworth will helm the Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network Board, replacing long-serving chair Dr Peter Joyner OAM.

A notable physiotherapist and health service manager across regional SA, Ms Ashworth has served on the RMCLHN Board since its inception in 2019.

The Board will also welcome Robin Valentine – a radiologist and former manager of the Murray Bridge Soldier’s Memorial Hospital for more than a decade.

Southern Adelaide Local Health Network has appointed esteemed First Nations Leader Parry Agius to its Board, along with Kerry Rowlands, who has worked across SA Water, Faulding Pharmaceutical and Kimberley Clark Australia and is the current Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Council South Australia.

Northern Adelaide Local Health Network has appointed current Board member Andrew Culley to the position of Deputy Board Chair, with incoming health care executives Dr Mellissa Naidoo and Byron Gregory joining the Board.

Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network has welcomed experienced clinical administrator Helen Tedesco and distinguished Law Professor Irene Watson to its Board. They replace former Chair Carol Gaston, who has decided to step down after five years of service.

The following people have been reappointed to LHN Governing Boards:

Pru Blackwell – BHFLHN

Suzy Graham, Geri Malone – FUNLHN

Dr Andrew Saies – LCLHN

Mary Patetsos – NALHN

Dr Peter Joyner OAM, Claudia Goldsmith, Melanie Ottaway – RMCLHN

Dr Tony Sherbon (Deputy Chair), Virginia Hickey – SALHN

Sandra Miller, Brenda Wilson AM - WCHN

Governing Boards are responsible for the governance and oversight of local health services including improving patient outcomes and responding to issues, delivering services, and monitoring performance and budget.

The Boards consist of members with a diverse range of experience and skills in areas such as health management, clinical governance, commercial management, financial management, and law.

Local Health Network Boards were established under the former Government to ensure that decisions about our health service planning and delivery were made locally, rather than from Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

There has never been a more important time to have people with the right experience and skills at the helm of our hospitals.

This will support and enhance the management and operation of our health system.

I’d like to thank all the new and returning Governing Board members – they work tirelessly to improve our health system.

I’d also like to acknowledge the contribution of our outgoing Board Chairs Peter Joyner, Grant King and Mark Whitfield.

Attributable to Department for Health and Wellbeing Chief Executive Officer, Dr Robyn Lawrence

Governing Boards are central to the success of our Local Health Networks and health system more broadly, with responsibility for overseeing all local services.

On behalf of SA Health, I would like to warmly welcome our new and returning members and thank those who are not returning for their service to our state’s public health system.