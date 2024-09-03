Giving women a launchpad into business

An innovative program providing personalised business coaching and micro business loans is helping eligible South Australian women to start, develop and grow their own small businesses.

The LaunchMe SA program – a partnership between the Department of Human Services and Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand – assisted 31 women with access to no interest business loans of up to $5000, as well as business coaching and resources, in the 2023-24 financial year.

The program is again helping more women this financial year thanks to continued funding support from the State Government.

So far, the program – for women earning under $75,000 and with a viable business idea – has supported participants to develop small businesses and solo ventures including a driving instructor, tea shop owner, martial arts school, biomedical clinical trials, mobile makeup artist, counsellor, organic skin care business and movement coach.

Participants learnt how to generate revenue from their business ideas, with the women reporting improved knowledge in managing their business and their money.

It comes on the back of the Malinauskas Government’s highly successful $4 million Women in Business program, which we committed to delivering at the election.

More than 2000 women so far have been supported to grow their businesses through access to subsidised mentoring and training and as result, grown their businesses by as much as 40 per cent.

LaunchMe SA also provides referrals to Good Shepherd’s financial wellbeing services including their Financial Independence Hub. It aims to reach women from all parts of the state and from all backgrounds, including women with lived experience of financial vulnerability.

Women who have completed the program told Good Shepherd through surveys they no longer needed to borrow money to pay off debts, they had strategies to reduce stress and anxiety, and they were more satisfied with their standard of living.

In addition to one-on-one business coaching, the program provides webinars with experts including business strategists, legal practitioners, and social media marketing consultants.

The program is currently funded by the State Government through to 30 June 2025.

For more information about LaunchMe, go to https://goodshep.org.au/launchme / or phone 1300 099 998.

Attributable to Nat Cook

Good Shepherd is a key part of the State Government’s broad suite of financial wellbeing services that offer support and help for South Australians doing it tough.

With more than $1.37 million from the Department of Human Services in 2024-25, Good Shepherd’s funded services include coordination and support for the SA microfinance network that delivers the No Interest Loans Scheme (NILS), operation of its Good Money store in Salisbury, and ongoing delivery of the LaunchMe program.

I really like that Good Shepherd’s vision is for all women, girls and families to be safe, well, strong and connected and I’m so pleased to see the LaunchMe program achieving some fantastic outcomes for South Australian women who might not otherwise have the tools or support available to get into business for themselves.

This program has helped women recovering from partnership breakdowns, single mums, women recovering from severe stress and burnout, and women in regional areas all find reward in running their own business – and importantly, helping them to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Small and Family Business

The Malinauskas Government is committed to empowering South Australian women to start and run their own businesses.

This LaunchMe SA program is the latest example of how our government is supporting female business owners to break down barriers and succeed, operating in conjunction with our highly successful Women in Business program, which has assisted more than 2000 women since we’ve come to government.

Attributable to Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand CEO, Stella Avramopoulos

LaunchMe continues to empower South Australian women to develop, implement and consolidate a small business.

Over the past year Good Shepherd has worked with a variety of emerging businesswomen, from a clothing designer to a recruitment consultant who have participated in the LaunchMe program.

LaunchMe participants have told us that they have gained valuable business skills, they feel that the experience has improved their financial independence and wellbeing and prepared them well for future business opportunities.

The program is free, and I encourage women who are interested to reach out – it could be the ideal opportunity for aspiring business owners to get started.

Attributable to Michelle Williams, Adelaide Arts Psychotherapy and Therapy Dog Services

I joined the LaunchMe program after a challenging business and partnership breakdown that impacted my emotional and financial wellbeing and led to 12-months of unemployment.

With the business and emotional support provided by LaunchMe, I regained my confidence and successfully launched my sole trader business.

Now, my business is operating at full capacity in both metropolitan and regional areas, offering creative therapy and animal-assisted services to clients funded by the NDIS.

The emotional support and regular coaching sessions from the LaunchMe coach were pivotal during a time when I had lost confidence in both business relationships and in myself.

The tools, resources and professional guidance provided by my coach gave me direction and renewed hope.

The financial assistance for business-related costs was invaluable when finances were tight, boosting my confidence and clarity to move forward. I am now operating at full capacity, with my business in a growth phase.

Attributable to Natalie Amos, Adore Hairdressing

I am a single mum of two kids with autism and I am autistic myself. My business Adore Hairdressing specialises in providing in-home hairdressing services for children with autism, as well as providing hairdressing for older people in care facilities.

LaunchMe helped me to successfully turn a profit, despite navigating some big health challenges including surgery for a brain tumour.

The LaunchMe program and my coach were amazing and supportive. They helped me not only grow my business, but also regain my health.

I’ve always wanted a thriving business that would make me financially independent while positively impacting the lives of others. My journey proves that regardless of health challenges and any disability, one can defy the odds and make a difference.