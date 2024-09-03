New digital quota trading service goes live for commercial fishers

Release date: 03/09/24

The South Australian Government has launched an innovative digital system to enable a simple solution for commercial fisheries to easily trade quotas.

Formerly a paper-based system requiring manual processing, the new Quota Trading Service (QTS) for quota-managed fisheries is a modern digital platform designed to streamline the process of transferring quota entitlements within key South Australian fisheries.

Available online through the myPIRSA portal, the service modernises how commercial fishers manage their quota entitlements, and represents a significant upgrade to the existing quota transfer process, offering several key benefits:

Increased Efficiency : The QTS eliminates previous inefficiencies such as delays in processing applications and errors from manual data entry. Automation ensures quicker, more accurate transfers.

: The QTS eliminates previous inefficiencies such as delays in processing applications and errors from manual data entry. Automation ensures quicker, more accurate transfers. Enhanced Control : Fishers now have greater control over the quota transfer process, allowing them to manage transactions directly through the QTS, reducing the need for multiple forms and manual intervention.

: Fishers now have greater control over the quota transfer process, allowing them to manage transactions directly through the QTS, reducing the need for multiple forms and manual intervention. Online Payment Integration : The system integrates payment processing, simplifying financial transactions and reducing the need for manual payment processing by the PIRSA Fisheries and Aquaculture’s Leasing and Licensing Team.

: The system integrates payment processing, simplifying financial transactions and reducing the need for manual payment processing by the PIRSA Fisheries and Aquaculture’s Leasing and Licensing Team. Consistency Across Fisheries: By extending the successful MSF Trading Platform to all quota-managed fisheries, the QTS provides a centralised, consistent solution for quota management, benefiting all fishers regardless of their sector.

This digital transformation is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of South Australia’s fisheries and aligns with the government’s goal to deliver smart, simple, and secure services to businesses and the community.

For more information on how to use the Quota Trading Service, access the Quota Trading Service, or refer to the Quota Trading Service Guide. A myPIRSA account is required.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

This new digital system for our commercial fishing industry is another innovative way our state government is working to enhance the sustainability and efficiencies of our fisheries.

When circumstances mean that quotas can’t be filled, and the remaining portions have value that can be purchased, removing cumbersome paperwork will mean that commercial fishers can efficiently recoup their costs and easily transfer their quota through a new digital portal.

Attributable to Seafood Industry South Australia Executive Officer Kyri Toumazos

The South Australian fishing industry would like to congratulate the South Australian Government for the development of this licensing and quota trading platform.

Efficient quota and licensing trading platforms are essential to the operating environment of fishers, and this will ensure a robust and timely operating environment.

The quota management framework requires an efficient framework, and the SA Government has delivered that for the South Australian fishing community.