BRIL, the Brilliantcrypto Token To List on Global Crypto Exchange Bit2Me on September 10th

Brilliantcrypto has announced that the BRIL will be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange “Bit2Me” on September 10th.

MINATO, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has announced that the BRIL token issued by the game Brilliantcrypto will be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange “Bit2Me” (CEO: Leif Ferreira, Headquarters: Spain) on September 10th.With this listing, the BRIL token will be listed in various countries served by Bit2Me.Additionally, in conjunction with this listing, BRIL points in the Brazil region will be converted to BRIL, and users there will be able to earn tokens directly through the game, just as they do in Japan. This is expected to further expand the user base in Brazil.*To commemorate this listing, Brilliantcrypto will deliver a special presentation at NFT Brazil which will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 12-13.With the collaboration with Bit2Me, Brilliantcrypto will continue to increase awareness in the Latin American region where many Brilliantcrypto game users are located.*Note: In countries other than Brazil where BRIL is tradeable, the process where BRIL points are converted to BRIL, and users become able to earn BRIL directly in the game will only occur once local regulatory investigations are completed and it is confirmed that there are no issues with acquiring cryptocurrency in those regions.About BrilliantcryptoExplore deep into the mines of Brilliantcrypto, find brilliantstones, and receive crypto (BRIL).The more you mine, the more you’ll earn!Download the game here:Android/PC Version: https://brilliantcrypto.net/ iOS Version: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6478999861 About NFT BrazilIt is one of the largest NFT events in Latin America held in São Paulo, Brazil.Venue: Bienal de São Paulo, BrazilDates: September 12-13, 2024About the BRIL TokenThe BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on the Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as for purchasing, upgrading, and restoring the durability of the NFT pickaxes used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.For details about the BRIL token, please refer to the Brilliantcrypto Whitepaper.Whitepaper: https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/ Bit2Me: https://bit2me.com/ About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a group company of COLOPL, Inc. that focuses on blockchain gaming business. Brilliantcrypto, Inc. was established to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, JapanEstablished: November 9, 2022CEO: Naruatsu BabaBrilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/ Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/ Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto X: https://x.com/Brypto_Official X[Japanese]: https://x.com/Brypto_JP Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brypto_official/ For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact:Brilliantcrypto, Inc. Public Relations Contact: Mr. ChurchMail: press.contact@brilliantcrypto.net

