Scholar-Only Version of Brilliantcrypto Releases on iOS; Android Version Release Expected for Early August
Earn crypto in your spare time or while on the move!MINATO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has announced the release of a scholar-only mobile version of Brilliantcrypto for iOS.
This is a version for scholars where players can borrow NFT pickaxes from owners for free and earn cryptocurrency (BRIL tokens) by playing. The release of the mobile version will expand the user base by allowing users who don’t own a PC to play the game. Additionally, PC users will be able to play during their spare time while on the go, potentially increasing their playtime.
Also, a full mobile version for Android with the same features as the PC version is expected to be available on the official website as soon as early August.
About Brilliantcrypto
Explore deep into the mines of Brilliantcrypto, find brilliantstones, and receive crypto (BRIL).
The more you mine, the more you’ll earn!
Download the game here:
PC Version: https://brilliantcrypto.net/
iOS Version: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6478999861
Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twZO7IcW-H0
About Scholarship (Scholars)
Players who borrow pickaxes from the owner to mine on their behalf are called “scholars.” Based on the share-rate set by the owner, a portion of BRIL is obtained by mining Brilliantstones.
About the BRIL Token
The BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on the Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as for purchasing, upgrading, and restoring the durability of the NFT pickaxes used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.
For details about the BRIL token, please refer to the Brilliantcrypto Whitepaper.
Whitepaper: https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/
About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.
Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a group company of COLOPL, Inc. that focuses on blockchain gaming business. Brilliantcrypto, Inc. was established to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.
Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.
Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan
Established: November 9, 2022
CEO: Naruatsu Baba
Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/
Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/
Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto
X: https://x.com/Brypto_Official
X[Japanese]: https://x.com/Brypto_JP
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto
Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brypto_official/
