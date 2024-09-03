FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HAWAIIAN ADVENTURE FEATURE “AT HER FEET”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the exciting new adventure film AT HER FEET -- now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America starting on September 3, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Bryon Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the exciting new adventure film AT HER FEET. AT HER FEET is now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America starting on September 3, 2024.

Filmed in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and set against the backdrop of the Kilauea Volcano -- the world’s most active volcano -- AT HER FEET is a captivating blend of adventure, mystery, and drama where nature's fury meets human courage. Considering the recent volcanic eruptions of Mt. Etna and Stromboli in Italy, Reykjanes in Iceland, and Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii, AT HER FEET is a timely and exhilarating tale that taps into our fascination with these powerful natural wonders. The film follows the heart-pounding journey of two college archeology interns and their Hawaiian guide as they race against time to save precious artifacts in the path of the volcanic eruption. This high-stakes adventure, paired with stunning visuals, guarantees an unforgettable viewing experience.

AT HER FEET was written, directed, and produced by Hawaii-based filmmaker Nadya Wynd, whose deep dive into the rich tapestry of Hawaiian history and culture is evident in every frame. Involving native Hawaiian actors, filmmakers, and cultural advisors, Wynd’s dedication to authenticity ensures that AT HER FEET is not just an adventure but a vibrant cultural experience.

AT HER FEET stars Sydney Agudong, soon to be seen as ‘Nani’ in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of LILO AND STITCH; Noah Alexander Gerry (PRETTY LITTLE LIARS, GREY’S ANATOMY, STATION 19); veteran actor and stuntman Branscombe Richmond (FINDING OHANA, THE SCORPION KING, RENEGADE); and Wayne Vene Chun (PARADISE CITY with John Travolta and Bruce Willis).

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire AT HER FEET with Garden of Eden Productions and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

AT HER FEET website: www.atherfeetmovie.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

