Juvenile Escapes from C.A. Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center 

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports a juvenile has escaped from the C.A. Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center located at 100 Dillon Drive in Butner.

The escape occurred at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. The juvenile who escaped is identified as Zane C. The division has notified local law enforcement and is working closely with local and state agencies, including the Granville County Sheriff's Office, to bring this youth safely back into custody.

Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to a prior history of unpredictable behavior.

The most recently taken photograph of the juvenile escapee is below. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

