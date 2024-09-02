UPDATED* MPD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue Southeast.

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a crash. Responding officers observed a vehicle struck the side of a commercial building, causing minor damage. The driver was still inside the vehicle unresponsive, and officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle. Officers immediately called for additional officers to respond to the scene.

A short time later the suspect began moving inside the vehicle. Officers observed a weapon in the suspect’s possession and gave verbal commands to drop the weapon. As the officers approached the suspect with their service weapons drawn, the suspect grabbed one of the officer’s service weapons.

At that time, two officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect. DC Fire and EMS were already on the scene and immediately began rendering care. After all lifesaving measures failed, the suspect succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Justin Robinson, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect’s weapon was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body-worn camera footage will be released pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

This officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.

CCN: 24134630