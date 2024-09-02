Submit Release
CF73 - (Notification of Hospital Admission for patients on Benefit or State Pension

The new CF73 (Notification of Hospital Admission for patients on Benefit or State Pension) should be fully completed by an admission clerk upon any DfC customers admission.

The customer’s National Insurance Number and all of the benefits they are in receipt of are essential pieces of information for the department and should be completed in full before being forwarded, where possible.

Once the CF73 (Notification of Hospital Admission for patients on Benefit or State Pension) is fully complete, it should be issued immediately to the relevant address outlined below.

If the customer is only in receipt of Universal Credit, this document must be returned to: 
Freepost, UNIVERSAL CREDIT NORTHERN IRELAND

If the customer is in receipt of any other Department for Communities benefit(s) (other than Universal Credit), this document must be returned to:
Mail Opening Unit, PO Box 42, LIMAVADY, BT49 4AN

