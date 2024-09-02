This autumn's dates for the free courses for mid-career NUJ journalists, especially underrepresented groups in the industry, to develop their leadership skills.

We are very pleased to announce extra dates of free training for members, following the success of our in-person Leadership courses that ran at the start of this year. The courses will run over a number of dates and locations, October-December 2024 and are FREE to NUJ members having been developed with support from the Google News Initiative.

A lack of meaningful progression in newsrooms is something that many members have raised as barriers in their career, and something the NUJ is committed to tackling across the industry. With that in mind we are particularly encouraging participation in these training opportunities from underrepresented groups in journalism.

NUJ Leadership in the Newsroom training for Journalists – free training sessions for NUJ members

The Leadership in the Newsroom training programme is suitable for mid-career journalists, both staff and freelances, seeking to develop their leadership attributes to equip them with newsroom management and strategic planning skills.

The programme consists of a one-day in-person session at various locations across the UK and Ireland.

Topics covered include:-

The ‘Wheels’ of Collaborative Leadership

Peer mentoring (active listening/support skills)

The Inner Landscape (or Iceberg) Model (exploring reactivity vs. responsiveness in working relationships, taking into account feelings, needs & values).

The training has been devised with support from the Google News Initiative, and is therefore being made available by the NUJ at no cost to members.

NUJ Google News Initiative Leadership Training Programme, October – December 2024

One full-day training session at in-person locations around the UK, central and accessible venues tbc:

October

Thursday 10 October – London

Tuesday 22 October – Manchester

November

Saturday 2 November – Dublin

Friday 8 November – London

Thursday 21 November – Edinburgh

Tuesday 26 November – London

Wednesday 27 November – Glasgow

Saturday 30 November – Belfast

December

Tuesday 3 December – Manchester

Friday 6 December – Norwich

Thursday 12 December – London

PLACES ARE LIMITED, BOOK NOW

