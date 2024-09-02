Indonesia: journalists fired by CNN Indonesia

Termination notices have been sent to as many as 11 journalists days after a union was registered.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), its Indonesian affiliates the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) and the Media and Creative Industry Workers Union for Democracy (SINDIKASI), in strong condemnation of CNN’s illegal union-busting tactics following the dismissal of up to 11 journalists.

Organisations urge Indonesian authorities to conduct an immediate investigation, reinstate all affected workers and overturn its salary cuts.

On 31 August, leading union activists received termination notices by email from CNN’s Head of Human Capital Development, preventing them from attending work and accessing the company’s WhatsApp group and email system.

Solidaritas Pekerja CNN Indonesia (SCPI), translating to CNN Indonesia Workers Solidarity had been registered with the Ministry of Manpower on 27 August but announced by organised workers on the same day email termination notices were issued. The union brings together workers from CNN Indonesia TV and those from CNNIndonesia.com. The SCPI’s chair has stated there had been threats and intimidation from management towards journalists, with warnings against unionisation. Journalists had held discussions over several months considering imposed pay cuts in June, implemented without full agreement from staff.

The right to form or join a trade union is protected in Indonesia under the 1945 Constitution, human rights law, and industrial relations legislation.

The IFJ said:

“Union busting is illegal under Indonesia’s Constitution and industrial legislation and is a blatant violation of workers' rights. At a time of global economic challenges, the act of terminating journalists for organising and imposing unsanctioned wage cuts is disgraceful and punishable by law. The IFJ strongly condemns the actions of CNN Indonesia and calls on the authorities to take immediate action to ensure the broadcaster reverses these unlawful dismissals and salary cuts, reinstating all affected workers."

AJI said:

“AJI assesses that the unilateral termination of employment by CNN management is contrary to the freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution. The decision to terminate SPCI members just hours after the union’s establishment can be suspected as an attempt by the company to carry out union-busting (eradicating labour unions).”

SINDIKASI said:

“SINDIKASI strongly condemns the alleged union busting by CNN Indonesia to the workers unionised under Solidaritas Pekerja CNN Indonesia (SPCI). The workers organised the union to respond to the salary cut by the management that had lasted for three months (June-August). […] SINDIKASI supports the SPCI union to organise and conduct collective bargaining. We also call for the press and media workers unions as well as other social movements to support the struggle of the SPCI union. The fulfillment of the media workers’ rights will ensure the quality of journalism works as well as the rights of the people to access reliable information.”

Return to listing