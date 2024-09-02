Los Angeles Harbor Area Planning Commissioner Joe R. Gatlin Endorses Sharifah Hardie for California Governor

Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor and Joe R. Gatlin Los Angeles Harbor Area Commissioner

Joe R. Gatlin endorses Sharifah Hardie for California Governor, highlighting her vision, leadership, and commitment to community empowerment and progress.

Sharifah Hardie is the leader California needs—dedicated, trustworthy, and unyielding in her commitment to community and progress. Her vision and integrity make her the ideal choice for Governor.” — Joe R. Gatlin, LA Harbor Area Planning Commissioner

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pivotal moment for the 2026 California Governor's race, Sharifah Hardie has gained the influential endorsement of Los Angeles Harbor Area Planning Commissioner Joe R. Gatlin . This endorsement signifies a substantial boost for Hardie’s campaign, solidifying her growing support across the state and underscoring her leadership potential.Joe R. Gatlin Backs Sharifah Hardie’s Vision for CaliforniaJoe R. Gatlin, a prominent and respected leader in San Pedro and the greater Los Angeles area, has a distinguished career in public service and community leadership. Known for his dedication to community empowerment, Gatlin also leads Juneteenth400, a nonprofit organization that celebrates freedom and fosters unity. His 11 years of military service as an Army officer in a specialized Air Defense Unit have equipped him with critical leadership skills that he now channels into his civic engagements.Gatlin’s endorsement of Sharifah Hardie reflects his recognition of her leadership qualities and commitment to the people of California. “Sharifah Hardie is more than just a candidate; she is a leader with the vision and dedication California needs,” Gatlin stated. “Her unwavering commitment to community empowerment, economic development, and social justice makes her the ideal choice for Governor.”Sharifah Hardie: The Leader California NeedsSharifah Hardie’s journey to becoming a leading candidate for California Governor is marked by resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to community development. As a successful business consultant and serial entrepreneur, Hardie has a proven track record in building businesses and driving positive change. Her leadership extends to roles such as President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce for the Long Beach Area and Co-Founder of the Black Business CoOp.Hardie’s campaign is built on a foundation of progress, inclusivity, and empowerment. She has consistently advocated for policies that support small businesses, enhance economic opportunities, and address social injustices. Her vision for California is one where diversity is celebrated and harnessed for collective growth, ensuring every resident has the opportunity to succeed.“Sharifah Hardie is the leader California needs as its next Governor,” Gatlin emphasized. “She is committed, trustworthy, and in this fight for the long haul. California needs a Governor who can’t be bought, and Sharifah Hardie is that person.”Support Sharifah Hardie’s Campaign for a Brighter CaliforniaAs Sharifah Hardie continues her campaign for California Governor, the endorsement from Joe R. Gatlin adds significant momentum. Hardie is not just running for office; she is running to make a real difference in the lives of Californians. Her campaign is a call to action for those who believe in a brighter, more inclusive future for California.To help Sharifah Hardie’s message reach every corner of the state, your support is crucial. Donations to her campaign will amplify her vision for a better California and bring much-needed change to our state.Join the MovementSupport Sharifah Hardie in her campaign for California Governor by visiting https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com and making your donation today. Endorsements, volunteer submissions, and interview requests can also be made through the website. Together, we can build a brighter future for California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.