California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Urges California to Lead as Federal Health Cuts Raise Concerns for Jobs

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Amid federal uncertainty, Sharifah Hardie outlines a plan to safeguard California jobs and expand community care

It's always darkest before the dawn.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , a candidate for Governor of California, is calling for immediate action and clarity in response to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) announcement to eliminate 10,000 health-related jobs across federal agencies. While the specific impact on California is still unknown, Sharifah Hardie warns the consequences for the health of Californians could be severe—particularly for those in vulnerable communities.“This is not just about employment numbers—it’s about access to care,” said Sharifah Hardie. “When federal health jobs disappear, the clinics, programs, and people who rely on them are the ones who suffer most. California cannot afford to wait—we must protect the health of our people.”A Threat to Health Access and Well-BeingFederal agencies affected by the cuts include the CDC, FDA, NIH, and CMS—all of which provide critical oversight and support for local and state-level health systems. California is home to several regional offices and federally supported health programs, and Sharifah Hardie warns that reductions in staff could lead to longer wait times, fewer resources, and declining access to essential care.“These aren’t abstract agencies—they connect directly to the services Californians rely on: vaccinations, chronic disease programs, food safety, Medicare and Medicaid support,” said Sharifah Hardie. “If those services are delayed or cut off, real lives are at risk.”A Plan to Protect California's HealthHardie is calling on state leaders to launch a public health response that includes:A comprehensive state impact review to identify which California health programs may be disruptedEmergency stabilization funding for local clinics, public health departments, and essential care networksSupport for displaced healthcare workers, including retraining, fast-track hiring, and mental health resourcesStrategic investment in health equity, with a focus on underserved and rural communities“California must protect its public health infrastructure with the same urgency we’d bring to a natural disaster—because that’s what this could become if we fail to act,” she said.Health and Affordability Are ConnectedSharifah Hardie also stressed that these cuts are hitting at a time when healthcare is already unaffordable for many Californians. High insurance premiums, long wait times, prescription drug prices, and out-of-pocket costs have forced countless families to delay care—or go without it entirely.“Health is not just about hospitals—it’s about being able to afford food, breathe clean air, and access a doctor when you’re sick,” Sharifah Hardie said. “The cost of living crisis is a public health crisis too.”Leading with Compassion, Clarity, and HopeDespite the challenges, Hardie’s message to Californians is grounded in hope and leadership.“It’s often darkest before the dawn,” she said. “But I believe in this state. I believe in our people. And I believe that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, healthier California.”Take Action🗳️ Register to vote at https://www.Vote.org 💸 Support the campaign at www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com 📣 Spread the word — Let’s protect California’s health, togetherAbout Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a California business leader, community advocate, and 2026 candidate for Governor. Her campaign, California Comeback, is focused on expanding healthcare access, rebuilding public systems, and prioritizing the health and dignity of every Californian.

